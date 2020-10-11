Manhattan continued its hot play by rallying to beat Gardiner in a non-conference match Saturday.
The Tigers lost the first set, but rode the arm of Oliviah Westervelt to bounce back for a 21-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 victory. It was the fifth consecutive win for the team.
“We served very well. Only one missed serve in four sets,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. "Defense was really on tonight from the blocks to coverage, we didn’t let a lot drop and that helped keep high energy on the court.”
The Tigers (9-6) finished with 11 aces led by four each from Cayli Chapman and Abby Kabalin. Westervelt tallied a match-high 21 kills, while Teresa Bannan added eight kills and five blocks.
“Our serve-receive was great, so our offensive options were dynamic and diverse,” said coach Chapman. “Cayli was able to mix it up and utilize all hitters, which makes us much harder to defend.”
Cayli Chapman dished out 43 assists.
Manhattan is back in action Oct. 15 with a conference match at Townsend.
Wolves fall to Big Timber
Three Forks has struggled in serve-receive this season, but showed improvement Saturday. Still, it wasn’t enough to prevent a league loss to Big Timber.
Alyssa Boshart and Hailey Brandon combined for 31 kills as the Herders posted a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 District 5B victory.
“Serve-receive was much better. (But) way too many hitting errors,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Natalie (Pestel) did a very good job on the net tonight, and setters played well.”
Pestel, a freshman, finished with seven kills and seven blocks, while Maddi Niles had seven kills.
Addi Pestel tallied 20 digs, and Macie Jensen chipped in with nine assists and two aces.
Three Forks (4-10, 0-7 District 5B) is back in action Tuesday with a conference match at Townsend.
Manhattan def. Gardiner 21-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16.
MANHATTAN (9-6) - Kills: 47 (Oliviah Westervelt 21, Teresa Bannan 8). Digs: 69 (Abby Kabalin 21, Cayli Chapman 12). Blocks: 6 (Bannan 5). Aces: 11 (Chapman 4, Kabalin 4). Assists: 43 (Chapman 43).
GARDINER (8-5) - Kills: 32 (Josie Thomas 10, Veronika Macy 8). Digs: 58 (Ellie Reinertson 14, Mariah Henry 120). Blocks: 3 (Reinertson 2). Aces: 8 (Thomas 3, Reinertson 3). Assists: 25 (Chase Cunningham 22).
Big Timber def. Three Forks 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16.
BIG TIMBER - Kills: 50 (Alyssa Boshart 18, Hailey Brandon 13). Digs: 65 (Jillian Whalin 21, Darby Johnston 17). Blocks: 3 (Boshart 2). Aces: 12 (Bailey Finn 5). Assists: 42 (Finn 46).
THREE FORKS (4-10) - Kills: 22 (Maddi Niles 7, Natalie Pestel 7). Digs: 63 (Addi Pestel 20). Blocks: 12 (N. Pestel 7). Aces: 6 (Macie Jensen 2). Assists: 15 (Jensen 9).