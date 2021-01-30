MANHATTAN – Despite struggling offensively throughout the contest, Manhattan nearly rallied to beat Butte Central Thursday night.
The Tigers trailed by as many as nine in the fourth quarter, but cut the deficit to one with 13.6 seconds remaining on a bucket by Madeline Severson. Then a desperation heave as time expired was off target as Butte Central escaped with a 31-29 non-conference victory.
“Offensively we just struggled to put the ball away. We shot 6 of 39 from the field,” noted Manhattan coach Charli Chapman. “So when you’re shooting 6 of 39 from the field to still fight back defensively to a one-point game, got to be proud of their effort at the end of the game.”
The Tigers scored just 16 points through three quarters of play before tallying 13 in the fourth. Hallie Hemenway sparked the rally with back-to-back buckets to trim the deficit to 28-23 with 3:20 remaining, and then Olleca Severson cut it three, 30-27, on a pair of free throws with 34.2 seconds to go.
But after Madeline Severson made it a one-point game, the Tigers were forced to foul after failing to create a turnover. Central’s Brooke Badovinac was good on 1 of 2 attempts from the line to make it a two-point game with 3.6 seconds remaining.
Despite making just six field goals, and committing 24 turnovers, Manhattan managed to hang around by making 11 of 12 free throws in the second half. The team finished 14 of 18 on the night for a season’s best 77 percent.
“We’re getting the looks. We’re looking at our shot choices, we’re looking at our what our offense is giving them, and they’re all good looks,” said Chapman. “Just 6 of 39, what are you going to do?”
Hemenway led the Tigers with a game-high 12 points, while Olleca Severson had nine.
“We got to find a way to capitalize from our defensive effectiveness to get offense,” said Chapman.
Badovinac was the lone Maroon in double figures with 10 points, while Sofee Thatcher had eight.
Friday, the Tigers again struggled to generate points in a 37-23 District 5B loss to Townsend. Manhattan scored just eight first half points and trailed by 18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Charlotte Watson scored a game-high 11 points in leading the Bulldogs to their first win of the season, while Olleca Severson had nine for Manhattan.
The Tigers (2-7, 2-4 District 5B) return to action Thursday at Three Forks.
Butte Central 31, Manhattan 29
Central 5 9 10 7 - 31
Manhattan 7 3 6 13 - 29
BUTTE CENTRAL (5-1) - Avery Kelly 1 0-0 2, Amira Bolton 1 0-0 2, Delaney Hasquet 1 3-4 5, Maddie Kump 2 0-1 4, Sofee Thatcher 2 3-6 8, Brooke Badovinac 4 2-5 10, Taylor Harrington 0 0-3 0. Totals: 11 8-19 31.
MANHATTAN (2-6) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madeline Severson 1 2-2 4, Olleca Severson 1 6-6 9, Adele Didriksen 0 1-2 1, Sophie Duffin 0 3-4 3, Hallie Hemenway 5 2-2 12, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0, Andi Day Douma 0 0-2 0, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 14-18 29.
3-point goals: BC 1 (Thatcher), Man 1 (O. Severson).
Townsend 37, Manhattan 23
Townsend 12 8 12 5 - 37
Manhattan 4 4 6 9 - 23
TOWNSEND (1-8) - Kylah Clowes 0 0-0 0, Emma Huffman 2 1-2 6, Kennedy Vogl 3 0-0 6, Kadyn Braaten 2 4-4 8, Trinity Wilson 2 0-1 4, Charlotte Watson 3 4-9 11, Mel Woodward 1 0-3 2, Sarah Christensen 0 0-0 0, Ella Beggers 0 0-0 0, Emily Bird 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-15 37.
MANHATTAN (2-7) - Miah Fenno 1 0-0 2, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 2, Olleca Severson 4 1-2 9, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Hallie Hemenway 2 0-0 4, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0, Andi Douma 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 3-4 23.
3-point goals: Tow 2 (Huffman 1, Watson 1), Man 0.