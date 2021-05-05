Whether it was setting a personal best or auto-qualifying for state, it was a great day for athletes Saturday at the Belgrade Booster Club Track.
Manhattan swept the team titles at the Manhattan Invitational with the girls tallying 132 points and the boys finishing with 121. Manhattan Christian’s girls were second with 104.
“We had several people mix things up a little this week to get some experience and times in other events, to nurse some injuries, and for a bit of a mental break for some,” Manhattan head coach John Sillitti said.
The Severson sisters, Madeline and Olleca, led Tigers’ girls to victory by each winning a pair of events. Madeline won the high jump (4-10) and set a personal best in the long jump (16-02) en route to victory, while Olleca won the 200 (27.39) and triple jump (32-11) while setting a personal best on each event.
Madeline added a runner up finish in the 200 (27.57), while Olleca was second in the 400 (1:03.78) and pole vault (8-00).
Manhattan’s other victory on the day was the 4x400 relay team, which posted a time of 4:13.79.
Manhattan Christian was led by double winner double winner Jadyn VanDyken and Alexis DeVries. VanDyken qualified for state after winning the 100 with a personal best time of 13.01, and also set a personal best in winning the 400 (1:00.54). In addition sophomore placed second in the triple jump (32-10.00) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (51.74).
Eagles coach Laura Arthun noted the relay time is the second fastest that has been posted in Class C thus far.
DeVries set personal bests in all five of her events, which included winning the pole vault with an auto-qualifying height of 8-feet, 6-inches. She placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.38), third in the 100 (13.40) and 300 hurdles (50.39) and ran a leg on the sprint relay.
Eliana Kuperus and Hailey Prester also ran legs on the relay, and Kuperus set a personal best en route to placing third in the 400 (1:04.58). Prester set a personal best in the pole vault (7-06).
Three Forks, which placed eighth with 17 points, had limited participation due to prom and many athletes left early.
“Jasmyn (Murphy) tried a couple new events that she placed in,” Wolves coach Tracy Welter said. “Brielle Davis had some very good throws.”
Murphy set a personal bests en route to placing fifth in the 100 (13.58) and 100 hurdles (18.00), while Davis set a personal best in the discus (82.00-50).
Manhattan’s boys, led by Michael Swan, won six events en route to winning the team title. The junior qualified for state in the 400 and 100.
Swan set a personal best en route to winning the 400 (51.27) and had a mark of 20-01.50 to win the long jump. He also placed second in the 100 (11.41).
The Tigers’ other winners were Wyatt Barney in the 800 (2:04.05), Luke Meeker in the 1,600 (4:50.54), and Lane Holzworth in the shot put (41-03.75). The long relay also won in 3:32.79.
“Our throwers had a pretty good day across the board,” said Sillitti. “Layne Vanderby is really improving in the 1,600 and 3,200.”
Vanderby was second in the 1,600 (4:51.30) and third in the 3,200 (10:53.10).
“Next week will be our final tune up before the district meet, so this was a good opportunity for us to learn more about our kids before making some decisions on the postseason,” said Sillitti.
Christian, which placed fourth with 68 points, was led by its distance crew. Freshman Oren Arthun qualified for state en route to winning the 3,200 with a time of 10:12.69, while Matt Kenney placed second in both the 800 (2:09.07) and 3,200 (10:44.20).
Nathan Adams added runner up finishes in the high jump (5-08) and pole vault (10-06) to tie his personal bests, and placed fifth in the 400.
“Our men posted some great marks in the throws,” coach Arthun said.
Logan Heidema placed third in the shot put with a heave of 36-09.50, while Willem Kimm was fifth (35-03). Thomas Boscha added a fifth place finish in the discus (97-05.25).
Owen Long posted the lone victory for Three Forks, which tied with Whitehall for sixth with 36 points. The junior cleared the bar at 6-feet to win the high jump.
Jacob Buchignani placed second in the 400 (55.34) and seventh in both the 100 and 200. Garrett Golding added a third place finish in the 400 (55.82).
“Some other throwers and distance kids also all did very well today,” said Welter. “Almost every event the kids competed in resulted in PRs.”