The final score shows that Manhattan needed just three sets to beat Whitehall in a District 5B match Thursday night. But nothing came easy.
The Tigers were pushed throughout the contest, but managed to post a 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 victory.
“Whitehall is a very scrappy and determined team. They dug up some big hits and kept rallies going. I was very impressed with their grit,” second-year Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “I’m proud of my team and we are staying focused on one game at a time.”
Chapman tinkered with her lineup, moving senior Amy Grevious to libero. She finished with a match-high 17 digs.
“We are still trying to find a consistent rotation. Tonight we had Amy Grevious at libero and she passed very well,” said Chapman. “It gave our setters options and we were able to use all hitters effectively.”
Adele Didriksen and Oliviah Westervelt each tallied a team-high nine kills, and Westervelt added a block.
“Oliviah Westervelt hit from the middle for the first time this season and another sophomore, Adele Didriksen, had her first varsity start,” said Chapman. “Adele played very well and tied for the lead in kills along with Oliviah.”
Chapman also noted the play of senior Erika Davis, who tied for the team lead in aces with five.
“Erika Davis continues to be a constant contributor both hitting and serving,” said Chapman. “Tonight we had great teamwork, our energy was improved and we had a lot of in system volleyball.”
Manhattan (1-2, 1-1) returns to action Saturday with a non-conference match at Gardiner.
Manhattan def. Whitehall 25-23, 25-19, 26-24.
WHITEHALL (0-2) - Kills: 22 (Klapan 13). Digs: 25: Johnson 8). Blocks: 2 (Klapan 2). Aces: 6 (Tebay 2, Johnson 2). Assists: 20 (H. Briggs 12).
MANHATTAN (1-2) - Kills: 37 (Adele Didriksen 9, Oliviah Westervelt 9). Digs: 46 (Amy Grevious 17, Franci St. Cyr 12). Blocks: 3 (3 with 1). Aces: 13 (Cayli Chapman 5, Erika Davis 5). Assists: 36 (Chapman 22, Casey Elfland 13).