Manhattan still has an opportunity to qualify for divisional, but it got a lot harder Thursday.
Not only were the Tigers swept by Jefferson in a semifinal match of the District 5B tournament, but they’re competing without outside hitter Oliviah Westervelt for the foreseeable future. Head coach Charli Chapman learned prior to the team’s trip to Boulder that the junior is in quarantine.
Westervelt had tallied 11 kills and 12 digs in a first round sweep of Big Timber Tuesday. But without her in the lineup, Manhattan wasn’t able to generate the consistent offensive attack it needed to upset top-seeded Jefferson.
“It really just came down to they played a very aggressive, clean game, (and) we didn’t,” said Chapman. “We tipped too much, we were out of system a lot and we really lacked a power offense.”
Led by 18 kills and nine digs from Dakota Edmisten, the Panthers posted a 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 victory. Jefferson, which hosts Townsend in the championship match Friday, improved to 11-0 against conference foes this season.
Jefferson closed out the first set on a 13-1 run, and then pulled away in the second after the Tigers had closed to within two, 14-12. The Panthers never trailed in the third set after building a 7-1 lead.
While Manhattan was only able to notch two blocks in the contest, Chapman felt the team played well in spurts.
“They played really scrappy at times, had some good moments,” she said.
Andi Day Douma led the Tigers with five kills, nine digs and a block, while Cayli Chapman had 17 assists and four kills. Adele Didriksen chipped in with 12 digs.
“Andi Day really stepped up defensively and played six rotations,” said coach Chapman. “She dug up some big hits in the back row.”
Manhattan travels to Whitehall for the consolation match Friday at 6 p.m.. The winner earns the district’s No. 3 seed and a berth to next week’s Southern B Divisional, while the loser's season is over.
Boxscore
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-9, 25-16, 25-16.
MANHATTAN (10-10) - Kills: 21 (Andi Douma 5, Cayl Chapman 4). Digs: 51 (Adele Didriksen 12, Abby Kabalin 9, Douma 9). Blocks: 2 (Teresa Bannan 1, Douma 1). Aces: 4 (Franci St. Cyr 2). Assists: 18 (Chapman 17).
JEFFERSON - Kills: 26 (Dakota Edmisten 18). Digs: 63 (Sam Zody 21, Rachel VanBlaricom 13, Grace Alexander 12). Blocks: 7 (Brooklyn Pancoast 3). Aces: 7 (Sydney Mace 4). Assists: 22 (Maddie Leiva 15).
District 5B Tournament
Thursday’s scores
Townsend def. Whitehall 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, semifinal.