MANHATTAN — Heading into Thursday night’s conference game, first-year Manhattan coach Charli Chapman knew her team was in for an uphill battle.
Not only did Big Timber reach the state Class B semifinals a year ago to cap a 23-2 campaign, the majority of the team is back and the wealth of talent was on full display.
Bailey Finn tallied a game-high 18 points, while Hailee Brandon added 16, as the Herders led wire-to-wire in a 72-35 District 5B victory against Manhattan.
“It’s a loss against a really talented team, but there’s a lot of positives for us tonight,” said Chapman. “We had the least amount of turnovers we’ve ever had. We shot a higher percentage than we have. From a coaching staff standpoint, we ran our offense more efficiently and more controlled than we have … so we’re just really going to focus on those small successes and those small gains that we made into our next competition.”
Big Timber (4-0, 3-0 District 5B) scored the first eight points of the contest and never looked back. The Herders dominated inside in the first half, and created fast break opportunities throughout the night.
“We struggled defensively and we talked about going into this game that their transition game is fast. So we talked about having people fly and be released after offensive shots, and we struggled with that,” said Chapman. “And we let them have too many second chance points.”
The Herders took a 41-14 lead into halftime, but the Manhattan had some bright spots offensively in the second half led by Madeline Severson. The senior finished with a team-high 12 points.
Sophie Duffin, who finished with 10 points, connected on a pair of 3-pointers, and the Tigers were only outscored 14-12 in the fourth quarter.
Chapman noted that her players won’t dwell on the defeat and were already looking toward the next contest after leaving the locker room.
“Looking at where we’ve been the last few years in conference play, and how we finished as a team, none of these girls have ever seen a divisional tournament,” said Chapman. “So we talked about what is it going to take for us to prepare to get to the postseason and get into divisionals, and it’s going to be small successes, small growth every single game.”
Manhattan (2-2, 2-2 District 5B) is back in action Friday hosting Park County (Livingston). The team will then travel to Manhattan Christian Jan. 22.
“I’m proud of the girls, I’m proud of their effort. We found a lot of positives to point out,” said Chapman. “We’ll just take that moving forward.”
Big Timber 72, Manhattan 35
Big Timber 18 23 17 14 - 72
Manhattan 8 6 9 12 - 35
BIG TIMBER (4-0) - Bailey Finn 9 0-0 18, Darby Johnston 4 1-2 9, Kameryn Ketcham 1 0-0 3, Jillian Whalin 0 0-0 0, Emily Prather 0 0-0 0, Lauren Niebur 2 0-0 4, Hailee Brandon 7 0-0 16, Emily Cooley 8 0-0 16, Alyssa Boshart 3 0-0 6. Totals: 34 1-2 72.
MANHATTAN (2-2) - Madeline Severson 3 6-6 12, Olleca Severson 2 0-0 4, Cayli Chapman 2 0-0 4, Adele Didriksen 0 3-6 3, Sophie Duffin 4 0-1 10, Hallie Hemenway 1 0-2 2, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0, Andi Day Douma 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-15 35.
3-point goals: BT 3 (Brandon 2, Ketcham 1), Man 2 (Duffin 2).