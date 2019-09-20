With a long awaited victory at home against Jefferson on Tuesday, Charli Chapman feels like her team has finally turned a corner.
Manhattan not only snapped a 10-match losing streak to the Panthers, but bounced back from a three-set loss to Class C Gardiner three days earlier.
“Tuesday night against Jefferson was a major win for our program,” Chapman, who is Manhattan’s second-year coach, said. “We have settled into a rotation that was real strong. Jefferson is a fundamentally strong team and they always battle.”
The Tigers (3-3, 3-1) continued their strong play with a District 5B sweep of Big Timber Thursday. Oliviah Westervelt and Kaitlin Kanuch combined for 13 kills to lead Manhattan to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 victory.
Chapman noted she talked to her team about starting strong and finishing strong. While the team managed to achieve the second half of that goal by finishing each set on a high note, they had to rally after sluggish starts.
“It was a different tempo game than Jefferson,” she said. “Lot’s of slower tempo balls from Big Timber and we lacked energy. We had eight serve errors that seemed to keep us in a sort of flat mode.”
The Herders put up a good block and forced the Tigers out of system at times offensively, but Manhattan found a way to win each set.
Westervelt led the charge with a team-high nine kills, while Amy Grevious and Cayli Chapman combined for 19 digs. Grevious also had six of the team’s 12 aces.
“It’s awesome to have a variety of strong hitters. When the middles were getting blocked our right side, Kaitlyn Kanuch, stepped up and made some big plays that sparked great moments,” said coach Chapman. “Oliviah Westervelt continues to dominate at the net. She brings an excitement to our offense every game. Amy Grevious has a very good night serving.”
Manhattan returns to action with another league match Saturday at unbeaten Townsend.
“It was great to see the team earn two conference wins in a row,” said coach Chapman. “It’s a good momentum builder leading into our match with conference foe Townsend. We are excited for Saturday and are confident in where this team is headed.”
Bulldogs sweep Three Forks
Coming off a week-long break, Three Forks struggled in its return to the court Thursday.
The Wolves never really got things going in a 16-25, 17-25, 19-25 league loss to Townsend.
Kirsten Klompien led the Wolves with five kills, three digs, three aces and a pair of blocks. Erin Welter chipped in with five kills and four blocks.
“It was not a pretty night. We had quite a few errors. But we also did some very good things,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “We go to Huntley Saturday, so it will be a good opportunity to get a lot of rotations in.”
The day-long Huntley Project Invitational will feature many of Class B’s top programs. That includes the host Red Devils, who are the defending state champion.
Manhattan def. Big Timber 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN (3-3) - Kills: 21 (Oliviah Westervelt 9, Kaitlin Kaunch 4). Digs: 47 (Amy Grevious 10, Cayli Chapman 9). Blocks: 1 (Erika Davis). Aces: 12 (Grevious 3, Adele Didricksen 3). Assists: 19 (Chapman 19).
Townsend def. Three Forks 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.
THREE FORKS (2-2) - Kills: 17 (Kirsten Klompien 5, Erin Welter 5). Digs: 26 (Macey Combs 6). Blocks: 2 (Klompien 2). Aces: 9 (Klompien 3). Assists: 16 (Combs 7, Peyton Page 6).
TOWNSEND (4-0) - Kills: 28 (Peyton Vogl 10). Digs: 31 (Vogl 9). Blocks: 9 Vogl 6). Aces: 10 (Anna Berg 4). Assists: 25 (Taylor Noyes 24).