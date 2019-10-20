Following a strong start to Saturday’s conference match, Manhattan was unable to maintain the fire. The Tigers lost a District 5B clash against Townsend 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 20-25 on senior-parent night.
It was the second consecutive loss for Manhattan, which had surged into the conference lead thanks to a seven-match win streak. With their victory, the Bulldogs have now replaced Manhattan atop the standings with just one league loss.
“We came out strong and dominated in the first set,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “Oliviah (Westervelt) went on a six-point serve run. We had momentum on our side.”
But Townsend (7-1 District 5B) shifted the tide in the second set after taking a 4-0 lead. While Cayli Chapman served Manhattan back into the set as the Tigers rallied to knot the score at 8-all, they were unable to sustain the momentum.
“After that we had a tough time getting runs and they kept the lead,” said coach Chapman. “Third set was back and forth point for point with a lot of long rallies.”
Manhattan (8-5, 7-2 District 5B) committed 12 blocking errors and 22 serve-receive errors in the match. And, coach Chapman noted, the team’s 33 kills was a season low.
“Our kill percentage was way down compared to other nights this season,” she said. “We had a lot of hit attempts that didn’t translate into kills. That affected momentum.”
Zoe Everett and Peyton Vogl combined for 27 kills four blocks to lead the Bulldogs, while Westervelt and Erika Davis had 10 and nine kills, respectively, for the Tigers.
Amy Grevious led Manhattan defensively with 29 digs, while Cayli Chapman chipped in with 30 assists and 12 digs.
“We battled hard but they came out in top tonight,” said coach Chapman. “We didn’t have our normal big powerful offense. We missed serves in key moments. They took that and ran for it to finish the match.”
The Tigers travel to Manhattan Christian Tuesday, and then wrap up the regular season with a conference match at Jefferson on Friday.
Townsend def. Manhattan 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
TOWNSEND - Kills: 40 (Zoe Everett 14, Peyton Vogl 13). Digs: 97 (Anna Berg 26). Blocks: 4 (Everett 2, Vogl 2). Aces: 17 (Becca Payne 6). Assists: 36 (Taylor Noyes 33).
MANHATTAN (8-5) - Kills: 32 (Oliviah Westervelt 10, Erika Davis 9). Digs: 99 (Amy Grevious 29, Kaitlyn Kanuch 16). Blocks: 5 (Daivs 2, Cayli Chapman 1). Aces: 7 (Abby Kabalin 3, Chapman 2). Assists: 31 (Chapman 30).