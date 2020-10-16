Manhattan’s five-match winning streak came to an abrupt halt Thursday night. The Tigers struggled on the road in a league loss to Townsend.
Third-year coach Charli Chapman noted it was a frustrating night.
“Got completely outplayed, outhustled and they were more mentally tough than us tonight,” she said. “It was a super frustrating match for the Tigers.”
Townsend improved to 6-2 in league play with a 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-10 District 5B victory. The Tigers fell to 4-5 in conference and 9-7 overall.
“Townsend played hard, aggressive and were hungry to win. They had all eight of their players contributing and it paid off,” said Chapman. “We didn’t have everyone show up tonight and that’s unfortunate after our last runs of wins.”
Manhattan was led by Oliviah Westervelt, who tallied a team-high 11 kills and eight digs. Cayli Chapman chipped in with 30 assists and six kills, while Teresa Bannan had three blocks.
The Tigers are back in action Tuesday hosting Manhattan Christian, and then wrap up the regular season Oct. 23 hosting Jefferson.
“We have two more super tough matches next week so we have to do better, show up and play to our potential together,” said coach Chapman.
Townsend def. Manhattan 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-10.
MANHATTAN (9-7) - Kills: 33 (Oliviah Westervelt 11, Adele Didriksen 6, Cayli Chapman 6). Digs: 49 (Abby Kabalin 13, Franci St. Cyr 8, Westervelt 8). Blocks: 4 (Teresa Bannan 3). Aces: 4 (Kabalin 2). Assists: 30 (Chapman 30).
TOWNSEND - Stats not provided.