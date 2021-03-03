Olleca Severson led Manhattan with 14 points Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Tigers to victory in the consolation game of the District 5B Tournament.
After trailing by one at halftime, Manhattan was outscored 11-2 in the third quarter en route to a 46-36 season-ending loss to Jefferson. It was the second time in the tournament Manhattan had lost to the Panthers.
Jefferson (14-5), which advanced to the Southern B Divisional, posted an 11-point win in the quarterfinals.
Manhattan bounced back the following night with a 48-30 loser-out victory against Three Forks. Severson tallied a game and season-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while the defense forced 36 turnovers.
“Our defense was tough tonight. They played with everything they could,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “United in all things tonight.”
Three Forks (3-16) did not score from the field in the first half and trailed 25-4 at the break. The Wolves finally found some success offensively in the second half, but the 21-point deficit was too much to overcome.
“They came out third ready to keep battling and we had to dig in and adjust our tempo a bit,” said Chapman. “Big team win.”
It was Manhattan’s first victory in the district tournament since 2016.
Sophie Duffin finished with eight points for the Tigers, while Cayli Chapman and Madeline Severson each had five.
Three Forks was led by six points from Jayden Woodland.
After defeating Townsend in the quarterfinals, Three Forks lost to unbeaten Big Timber in Thursday’s semifinals. Bailey Finn and Hailee Brandon each scored a game-high 14 points in leading the Herders to a 58-28 victory.
Big Timber, which beat Whitehall 72-69 in the district championship game, led 14-5 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 16 by halftime.
Woodland led the Wolves with eight points, while Jasmyn Murphy and Ashlynn Swenson each had four.
The top three teams advanced to the Southern B Divisional.
Big Timber 58, Three Forks 28
Three Forks 5 8 4 11 - 28
Big Timber 14 14 21 9 - 58
THREE FORKS (3-15) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 2 3-4 8, Brianna Warren 1 1-2 4, Ashlyn Swenson 1 2-3 4, Brielle Davis 1 0-0 2, Fallon Page 1 0-1 3, Jasmyn Murphy 2 0-0 4, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Genny Parker 2 1-2 3. Totals: 10 7-12 28.
BIG TIMBER (17-0) - Bailey Finn 6 0-0 14, Darby Johnston 1 2-2 5, Kameryn Ketcham 2 0-0 5, Jillian Whalin 0 0-0 0, Emily Prather 0 0-0 0, Lauren Niebur 1 1-2 4, Hailee Brandon 4 1-1 14, Emily Cooley 3 0-4 6, Alyssa Boshart 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Hahn 1 1-2 3, Rae Anne King 0 2-2 2. Totals: 23 7-13 58.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Woodland, Warren, Page), BT 5 (Finn 2, Johnston, Ketcham, Brandon).
Manhattan 48, Three Forks 30
Manhattan 11 14 12 11 - 48
Three Forks 2 2 9 17 - 30
MANHATTAN (3-13) - Miah Fenno 1 0-2 2, Madelyn Severson 2 0-0 5, Olleca Severson 8 5-6 21, Cayli Chapman 2 0-1 5, Adele Didriksen 0 2-2 2, Sophie Duffin 2 3-5 8, Hallie Hemenway 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 0 1-2 1, Andi Douma 0 2-2 2, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavilik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 13-20 48.
THREE FORKS (3-16) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 0 0-2 0, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 2 2-2 6, Brianna Warren 2 0-3 5, Ashlyn Swenson 5 0-0 13, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Tallon Page 0 2-2 2, Jasmyn Murphy 2 0-5 4, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Genny Parker 0 0-1 0. Totals: 11 4-15 30.
3-point goals: Man , TF 4 (Swenson 3, Warren), 3 (M. Severson, Chapman, Duffin).
Jefferson 46, Manhattan 36
Manhattan 9 14 2 10 - 36
Jefferson 14 10 11 11 - 46
MANHATTAN (3-14) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Severson 1 0-0 3, Olleca Severson 4 5-6 14, Cayli Chapman 1 2-4 5, Sophie Duffin 3 0-0 6, Hallie Hemenway 1 1-3 3, Ella Halverson 1 0-0 2, Andi Douma 1 0-0 2, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-13 36.
JEFFERSON (14-5) - Dakota Edmisten 2 0-0 4, Grace Alexander 0 7-10 7, Sam Zody 3 1-2 9, Rachel Van Blaricom 4 2-2 10, Mackenzie Layng 0 0-0 0, Izzy Morris 1 0-0 2, Abbie Youde 1 0-0 2, Cia stuber 4 1-2 12. Totals: 15 11-16 46.
3-point goals: Man 3 (M. Severson, Chapman, Duffin), Jeff 5 (Stuber 3, Zody 2).