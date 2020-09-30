Manhattan snapped a five-match losing streak with a conference sweep on the road Tuesday.
Led by Oliviah Westervelt and Adele Didriksen, who combined for 24 kills, the Tigers posted a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 District 5B victory against Big Timber.
“It felt great to get a conference win and to avenge our earlier season loss to Big Timber,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Super proud of this team win.”
Chapman added that the team rest and focused on playing together entering the match. The result was a strong and consistent performance.
Abby Kabalin shined at libero with a career high 23 digs and three aces, and Chapman noted the effort of her blockers.
“Our blockers did a great job of making our defense work more efficiently and effectively,” she said. “Middles Teresa Bannan and Andi Douma really played the net well both defensively and offensively.”
Esther Halverson contributed four kills and hit .500, while setter Cayli Chapman distributed 31 assists.
“Cayli set beautifully and was able to utilize all hitters because our passing was mostly in system,” coach Chapman said.
Manhattan (5-6, 2-4 District 5B) returns to action Thursday hosting Three Forks.
Wolves rally to beat Ennis
Three Forks halted a four-match losing streak Tuesday with a home victory against Ennis.
Cheyenne Cavin tallied seven kills and had a block, while fellow freshman Natalie Pestel tallied four kills and three bocks as the Wolves posted a 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 non-conference victory.
“Our freshmen did not play like freshmen,” noted Three Forks coach Tracy Welter. “It was a total team effort and I am so proud of everyone.”
Aubree Waldbillig tallied a match-high 18 digs, while Addi Pestel and Savannah Jensen contributed 14 and 12, respectively.
Maci Jensen added 11 assists, seven digs, five aces and a pair of kills.
The Wolves (3-7) are back in action with a conference match at Manhattan Thursday.
Manhattan def. Big Timber 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
MANHATTAN (5-6) - Kills: 33 (Oliviah Westervelt 14, Adele Didriksen 10). Digs: 67 (Abby Kabalin 23). Blocks: 6 (Teresa Bannan 3, Andi Douma 2). Aces: 8 (Didriksen 3, Kabalin 3). Assists: 32 (Cayli Chapman 31).
BIG TIMBER - Kills: 18 (21 (Hailee Brandon 6, Alyssa Boshart 6). Digs: 57 (Darby Johnston 15). Blocks: 3 (Boshart 2). Aces: 4 (Finn 2). Assists: (Bailey Finn 18).
Three Forks def. Ennis 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
ENNIS (4-6) - Kills: 34 (Landri Paladichuk 13). Digs: 32 (Paladichuk 9). Blocks: 5 (Shelby Klein 2.5). Aces: 8 (Olivia Lohrenz 3). Assists: 34 (Lovett 34).
THREE FORKS (3-7) - Kills: 22 (Cheyenne Cavin 7). Digs: 69 (18 (Aubree Waldbillig 18). Blocks: 6 (Natalie Pestel 3). Aces: 11 (Maci Jensen 5). Assists: 17 (Jensen 11).