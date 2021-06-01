Manhattan wrapped up the softball season over the weekend at the state Class B-C Tournament at Florence High School.
The Tigers won their first-ever state tournament game, but finished 1-2 at the three-day event after losing to Columbus on Friday.
Manhattan (15-12) began the tournament Thursday with a 13-3 five-inning defeat to Cut Bank. The Tigers trailed just 5-3 going into the bottom of the fourth before the Wolves broke the game open with seven runs.
Adele Didriksen had two of the team’s five hits, while Natalie Scott belted a double.
Manhattan bounced back Friday with a wild loser-out victory against Shepherd. The teams combined for 34 runs in a contest that the Tigers held on to win 18-16.
Shayla Shea hit a home run and was 2 for 5 at the plate, while Malia Friese was 3 for 3. Shea, a senior, graduates as the program’s career leader in home runs with nine.
Lexi Miller, Abby Kabalin and Sierra Blanchard each had two hits.
The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against Columbus, but were unable to keep pace in the season-ending loss.
Didriksen and Scott each smacked a double for Manhattan, while Kabalin and Miller each had a pair of hits.
Cut Bank 13, Manhattan 3
Manhattan 102 00 - 3 5 5
Cut Bank 131 71 - 13 9 1
Claire Nolan, Emma Kabalin (2), Meagan Elgas (4) and Adele Didriksen. M Burke and H Monroe.
MANHATTAN (14-11) - Shayla Shea 1-2, Nolan 0-2, Didriksen 2-3, Natalie Scott 1-1 (2B), Lexi Miller 0-2, Malia Friese 1-2, Delaney Doherty 0-1, E. Kabalin 0-1, Abby Kabalin 0-1, Elgas 0-0, Sierra Blanchard 0-2.
CUT BANK - C Bradley 1-3 (2B), B Murphy 1-3, L Orcutt 0-3, S Spotted Bear 2-4 (HR), K Kovatch 1-3, M Weikum 1-3, H Monroe 1-3 (HR), B Whitford 0-2, M Burke 2-2 (2B).
Manhattan 18, Shepherd 16
Shepherd 003 641 2 - 16 9 9
Manhattan 303 731 x - 18 13 6
Meagan Elgas. Emma Kabalin (5) and Adele Didriksen. C Moran, K Vandervort (3), O Murray (4) and H Davis.
SHEPHERD - B Watson 0-3, W Wenz 0-0, Davis 1-2, A Allison 3-5 (2B, HR), M Orelup 1-5, Murray 2-4, B Fulton 0-4, M Robertson 0-4, T Ferguson 1-4, C Dalke 1-2.
MANHATTAN (15-11) - Shayla Shea 2-5 (HR), Claire Nolan 0-3, Didriksen 2-4, Natalie Scott 0-1, Lexi Miller 2-5, Malia Friese 3-3, Delaney Doherty 0-3, Abby Kabalin 2-3, Sierra Blanchard 2-3.
Columbus 13, Manhattan 6
Manhattan 100 023 0 - 6 8 6
Columbus 310 303 3 - 13 12 6
Emma Kabalin, Meagan Elgas (4), Claire Nolan (7) and Adele Didriksen. H Kimble, K Hamilton (7) and I Adams.
MANHATTAN (15-12) - Shayla Shea 0-4, Nolan 0-4, Didriksen 2-4 (2B), Natalie Scott 1-4 (2B), Malia Friese 0-3, Morgan Friese 0-2, Lexi Miller 2-4, Delaney Doherty 1-3, Abby Kabalin 2-3, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, Mason Steele 0-1.
COLUMBUS - S Howell 0-3, R Vindiola 2-4 (2 2B), R Johnson 2-5 (2B), M Harper 2-4, Adams 2-5 (HR), S Wiggs 1-5, J Boardman 2-4, Hamilton 1-3, Kimble 0-2, N Gairrett 0-0.