Prior to the start of Friday night’s game, Belgrade coach Mike Deming stressed the importance of getting out on shooters.
Deming was particularly concerned with Levi Torgerson, a 5-foot-11 shooting guard. The junior torched the Panthers for 17 points earlier in the season with his long-range shooting.
“We talked about it right before we came out. We said, ‘We got to find him,’ and we didn’t. He made us pay right away,” said Deming. “He’s a pure shooter and we lost him on the wing several times with bad rotations and he made us pay.”
Torgerson buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to finishing with a game-high 22 points. Led by his hot shooting — Torgerson connected on six 3’s — the Bison built an early double figure lead en route to a 71-41 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Great Falls (8-2, 3-1 Eastern AA) finished with 10 3-pointers, and when the team wasn’t drilling shots from behind the arc Drew Wyman was scoring in the paint.
The Panthers did a better job of containing the 6-foot-4 post than they did in allowing 28 points on Jan. 9. But Wyman still managed to score 16 to provide a powerful punch inside when Torgerson wasn’t hitting from behind the arc.
“Levi hurt us. He got open too many times and made us pay. He can really shoot it from anywhere,” Deming said. “And when you try to focus on him they’ve got a really good post player. So they have all the tools to be a good team and they play well together. They caused all kinds of problems for us.”
The Bison connected on four 3’s in the first quarter — three consecutive by Torgerson to stretch the lead to 18-5 — and had six in the first half.
“That’s a very athletic well-rounded team,” Deming said. “Shooters, post play, good aggressive defense, it’s a nice team.”
Belgrade (1-9, 0-5 Eastern AA) was led by Tate Bowler and Noel Reynolds, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively.
“We still have to work on a few things. We’re constantly trying to get better and we are,” said Deming. “I thought the big difference is we just couldn’t make any shots tonight. We shot a pretty low percentage and I thought we had open shots, we just didn’t knock anything down.”
The Panthers play at Great Falls CMR Saturday afternoon.
Great Falls 71, Belgrade 41
Great Falls 22 14 22 13 - 71
Belgrade 5 10 16 10 - 41
GREAT FALLS (8-2) - Levi Torgerson 7 2-2 22, Teage Fought 2 0-0 4, Gabe Longin 1 0-0 3, Tarel Rollins 3 0-0 9, Trey Short 2 3-5 7, Mason Osweiler 1 0-0 2, Cale Gundlach 2 0-0 4, Drew Wyman 7 2-2 16, Josh Banderob 0 0-0 0, Ryan Krahe 0 0-0 0, Lane Vandemars 2 0-0 4, Hunter Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-9 71.
BELGRADE (1-9) - Tate Bowler 6 2-3 16, Ta’Veus Randle 1 1-2 3, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 5 0-2 10, Wyatt Russell 2 0-0 5, Kade Schlauch 3 0-0 7, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-7 41.
3-point goals: GF 10 (Torgerson 6, Rollins 3, Longin 1), Bel 4 (Bowler 2, Russell 1, Schlauch 1).