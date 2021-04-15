Three Forks’ track teams had a productive day despite cold conditions Tuesday in Laurel. The Wolves had a pair of individual winners and several athletes placed in the meet.
Led Jasmyn Murphy, who won the 300 hurdles and placed in four events, Three Forks’ girls finished fifth with 33 points. Laurel won the meet with 163, while Fergus was second with 129.
Murphy posted a time of 53.23 to win the 300 hurdles. The junior added runner up finishes in the 200 (28.91) and long jump (15-00.50) and was third in the triple jump (32-05).
Senior Addie VanVleet accounted for the Wolves’ other team point with a sixth place finish in the 100 (14.16).
Three Forks’ boys placed sixth with 46 points led by Owen Long. The junior won the high jump after clearing the bar at 5-feet, 8-inches.
Colten Hayder finished fourth in the 100 (12.09) and 400 (25.48), while Jacob Buchignani was third in the 200 (25.46).
Other placers for the Wolves included Garrett Golding (400, 4th), Devon Potts (400, 6th), Beau Johnson (3,200, 3rd), and Anthony Deriana (javelin, 4th).
The sprint relay finished fourth and the mile relay sixth.
Laurel Invitational
(at Laurel Sports Complex)
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 163, Lewistown 129, Columbus 51, Park City 39, Three Forks 33, Bridger 32, Whitehall 30, Joliet 16, Broadus 10, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7.
100-meter dash: 1, Hoagland, Maxine, Whitehall, 13.52. 2, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 13.90. 3, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 13.95. 4, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 13.96. 5, LePage, June, Fergus, 14.02. 6, VanVleet, Addie, Three Forks, 14.16.
200: 1, Hoagland, Maxine, Whitehall, 28.79. 2, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 28.91. 3, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 29.10. 4, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 29.19. 5, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 29.56. 6, Lisle, Koryanne, Fergus, 29.67.
400: 1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:05.68. 2, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 1:10.46. 3, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 1:11.61. 4, Davis, Emily, Columbus, 1:13.72. 5, Montgomery, Aspen, Fergus, 1:13.76. 6, deGuzman, Catherine, Fergus, 1:15.78.
800: 1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 2:24.18. 2, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:24.81. 3, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 2:31.14. 4, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 2:38.67. 5, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 2:39.84. 6, Frank, Abby, Park City, 2:42.37.
1,600: 1, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:40.58. 2, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 6:03.27. 3, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 6:07.85. 4, Naber, Alex, Fergus, 6:16.27. 5, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 6:17.79. 6, Fulbright, Ellie, Fergus, 6:57.86.
3,200: 1, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 13:13.21. 2, Naber, Alex, Fergus, 14:13.87. 3, Rasmussen, Rachel, Powder River, 15:19.03.
100 Hurdles: 1, LePage, June, Fergus, 17.04. 2, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 17.52. 3, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 17.68. 4, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 17.76. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 18.52. 6, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 18.57.
300 Hurdles: 1, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 53.23. 2, LePage, June, Fergus, 55.10. 3, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 57.71. 4, Scarbro, Nancy, Columbus, 59.15. 5, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 59.54. 6, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, 1:01.59.
4x100 Relay: 1, Fergus 'A' 54.32. 2, Joliet 'A' 58.29. 3, Park City 'A' 59.92.
4x400 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 4:14.41. 2, Laurel 'B' 4:45.40. 3, Fergus 'A' 5:07.19. 4, Park City 'A' 5:22.85.
High Jump: 1, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, J4-04. 2, Warburton, Savana, Joliet, J4-04. 3, Kuhlmann, Ellie, Fergus, J4-02. 4, Martin, Abigail, Powder River, J4-02. 5, deGuzman, Catherine, Fergus, J4-00. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, J4-00.
Pole Vault: 1, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, J9-06. 2, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, J6-06. 2, Scarbro, Nancy, Columbus, J6-06. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, J6-06. 5, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, J6-00. 6, Mickelson, Mattison, Laurel, J5-06.
Long Jump: 1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 15-10.75. 2, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 15-00.50. 3, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 14-05.50. 4, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 14-01. 5, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, 13-11. 6, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 13-08.25.
Triple Jump: 1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 33-01. 2, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 32-09.25. 3, Murphy, Jasmyn, Three Forks, 32-05. 4, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 30-11.25. 5, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 30-09. 6, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 30-08.50.
Shot Put: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 41-06.50. 2, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 36-10. 3, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 32-04.50. 4, Hood, Kali, Columbus, 31-08. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 31-02. 6, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 30-08.50.
Discus: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 117-04. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 115-01. 3, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 97-11.50. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 90-00.50. 5, Wise, Katie, Fergus, 89-05. 6, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 84-05.
Javelin: 1, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 119-05. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 114-04. 3, Frank, Abby, Park City, 105-01. 4, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, 102-01. 5, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 101-05. 6, Cole, Anna, Laurel, 90-04.
Boys
Team scores: Lewistown 133, Laurel 110.7, Park City 92, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50, Columbus 49.7, Three Forks 46, Joliet 20, Bridger 11.2, Broadus 8.2, Whitehall 5, Fromberg 1.
100-meter dash: 1, Grover, Ashton, Fergus, 11.82. 2, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 12.06. 3, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 12.07. 4, Hayder, Colten, Three Forks, 12.09. 5, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 12.17. 6, Marquart, Isiah, Fergus, 12.22.
200: 1, Grover, Ashton, Fergus, 24.27. 2, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 25.22. 3, Buchignani, Jacob, Three Forks, 25.46. 4, Hayder, Colten, Three Forks, 25.48. 5, Gilbert, Trace, Hobson-Moore, 25.77. 6, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 26.00.
400: 1, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 54.76. 2, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 55.41. 3, Hanser, John, Columbus, 55.66. 4, Golding, Garrett, Three Forks, 57.98. 5, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 58.31. 6, Potts, Devon, Three Forks, 58.89.
800: 1, Trostle, Colton, Laurel, 2:16.20. 2, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:17.49. 3, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:17.85. 4, Plymale, James, Columbus, 2:19.25. 5, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 2:19.79. 6, Robinson, Jalen, Fergus, 2:24.26.
1,600: 1, Plymale, James, Columbus, 5:06.67. 2, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 5:11.40. 3, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 5:18.72. 4, Heacock, Eli, Powder River, 5:19.49. 5, Johnston, Beau, Three Forks, 5:20.35. 6, Johnson, Ethan, Laurel, 5:20.77.
3,200: 1, Paris, Dylan, Laurel, 10:38.44. 2, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 11:19.80. 3, Johnston, Beau, Three Forks, 11:21.36. 4, Foote, Owen, Laurel, 11:32.57. 5, Henry, Jonah, Laurel, 11:48.91. 6, Volmer, Ty, Laurel, 11:51.00.
110 Hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 16.59. 2, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 16.87. 3, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 17.76. 4, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 17.97. 5, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 18.66. 6, Flemmon, Daylen, Laurel, 20.33.
300 Hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 44.09. 2, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 44.57. 3, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 45.19. 4, Boyce, Jett, Fergus, 45.34. 5, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 49.64. 6, Netburn, Kieran, Fergus, 49.73.
4x100 Relay: 1, Fergus 'A' 47.06. 2, Park City 'A' 47.29. 3, Columbus 'A' 47.42. 4, Three Forks 'A' 48.61. 5, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 'A' 50.08. 6, Bridger 'A' 50.85.
4x400 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 3:40.08. 2, Fergus 'A' 4:00.24. 3, Park City 'A' 4:03.91. 4, Columbus 'A' 4:08.69. 5, Joliet 'A' 4:09.10. 6, Three Forks 'A' 4:11.02.
High Jump: 1, Long, Owen, Three Forks, J5-08. 2, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, J5-08. 3, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-04. 4, Robinson, Jalen, Fergus, J5-04. 5, Witt, Gage, Park City, J5-04. 6, Billbrey, Jaxon, Powder River, J5-02. 6, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, J5-02. 6, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, J5-02. 6, Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-02.
Pole Vault: 1, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, J11-00. 2, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, J9-00. 3, Kyhl, Easton, Laurel, J9-00. 4, Wersland, Kade, Laurel, J8-00. 5, Ness, Ryan, Laurel, J8-00. 5, Meier, Wyatt, Columbus, J8-00.
Long Jump: 1, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 19-00. 2, Marquart, Isiah, Fergus, 18-11.50. 3, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 17-10. 4, Kornegay, Steven, Hobson-Moore, 17-07. 5, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 17-05.50. 6, Wagner, Brendan, Whitehall, 17-03.
Triple Jump: 1, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 39-09.50. 2, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 37-00. 3, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 36-08. 4, Zentner, Rod, Bridger, 35-04. 5, Witt, Gage, Park City, 35-01.50. 6, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 34-11.
Shot Put: 1, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 45-07. 2, Morris, Dylan, Fergus, 41-04. 3, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 40-01.50. 4, Minow, Kyle, Powder River, 36-11.50. 5, Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 36-04.25. 6, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 35-08.
Discus: 1, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 130-01. 2, Norslien, Seth, Fergus, 121-09. 3, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 117-04. 4, Folts, Colton, Laurel, 115-03. 5, Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 111-07. 6, Zimmer, Sean, Fergus, 108-11.
Javelin: 1, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 142-02. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 136-06. 3, Dennis, Cody, Laurel, 128-11. 4, Deriana, Anthony, Three Forks, 126-09. 5, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 125-07. 6, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 121-09.