While Belgrade still has one more dual remaining, Manhattan, Manhattan Christian and Three Forks each wrapped up the regular season at separate meets.
Christian competed in the Stillwater Invitational in Laurel Saturday with the girls finishing second with 60 points and the boys third with 57.33. Ava Bellach and Matt Kenney each won an event for the Eagles.
Bellach won the 3,200-meter run in just her second attempt in the event with a time of 12:41.15 and placed third in the 1,600 with a personal best 5:51.02.
“I think she has found out that it’s a really good fit for her and I expect her to continue to have success in it,” Christian head coach Laura Arthun said of the 3,200. “She also ran a really nice race in the 1,600 and placed third. We can always count on Ava to go out and compete when the pressure is on, so I’m really looking forward to these last three weeks of our competitive season.”
Kenney won the 1,600 with a personal best time of 4:44.37 as teammates Oren Arthun and Devan Walhof were second and third, respectively, with times of 4:50.20 and 4:53.14. Oren Arthun also set a personal best.
“Devan Walhof also placed in three events. He ran a strong 400 and 1,600 meters to place third in each while picking up a sixth place finish in the (pole) vault,” said coach Arthun. “Seth Amunrud and Thomas Boscha picked up some points in the long and triple jump as well as Logan Heidema in the discus. Sam Carlson scored sixth in the pole vault.”
Nathan Adams added a personal best in the pole vault (11-00) en route to placing third and cleared 5-feet, 4-inches in the high jump for fourth.
Alexis DeVries placed second in the 100 (17.65) and 300 hurdles (49.49) and pole vault (7-06), and helped the sprint relay place second (52.08). Eliana Kuperus also ran on the relay and finished third in the 100 (14.17) and 300 hurdles (51.01) and fourth in the 400 (1:06.33).
“Eliana always gives it her best, she has a great attitude and is a natural leader,” said coach Arthun. “I can always count on her to leave it all on the track.”
Manhattan competed in the Dillon Invitational Saturday and both teams placed third. The girls finished with 95 points and boys with 71.
“It was very cold and windy,” Tigers head coach John Sillitti said. “We did have a couple more good races in there though.”
Wyatt Barney won the 800 in 2:01.61 and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay, which posted a time of 3:38.64. The senior qualified for state in the 800.
The girls were led winners Madline Severson (400, 1:02.05), Hallie Hemenway (3,200, 12:18.52), and Olleca Severson (300H, 48.49). Hemenway qualified for state in the mile, while Madeline Severson set a personal best in the 400.
“It will be interesting to see what everyone does with their entries at the district meet on Friday,” said Sillitti. “It looks like team competitions could be very close, depending on where teams place kids in events.”
Three Forks will be among the teams at the District 5B Meet and capped the regular season Friday at the Park High Livingston Meet 3. Both teams placed fourth with the boys scoring 77 points and the girls 46.
Jacob Buchignani won the 200 (24.12) and Anthony Deriana the javelin (147-06) en route to personal bests. The girls were led by Jasmyn Murphy, who won the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 47.28 and placed second in the long jump (15-03) and triple jump (32-03), and third in the 200 (27.40).
Belgrade hosted Billings West in a dual Saturday with the boys losing 80.2-64.8 and the girls falling 98-46.
Gracey Carter was the lone Panther to win multiple events. She won the 300 hurdles (52.45) and javelin (107-05).
Other winners for the girls were Jordan Cassidy (100, 12.81), Hannah Giese (13:30.90), and Taylor Simon (SP, 31-10). Cassidy qualified for state.
Winners for the boys were Tyler Gordon (TJ, 40-06), Aidan McGoldrick (PV, 10-00), Cooper McCormack (1,600, 4:45.11), Sam Nash (3,200, 10:29.21), Wyatt Russell (HJ, 5-08), Alex Turner (300H, 41.82), and Charles Yunker (discus, 132-00).
Editor's note: Complete results from each of the meets may be viewed online at athletic.net.