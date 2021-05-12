While cold and snowy conditions hampered the effort of many athletes Saturday at the Belgrade Booster Club Track, a trio of throwers remained consistent for Belgrade.
And, as it just so happens, they all share the same last name.
Hunter, Ryan and Taylor Simon have shined this season for the Panthers in the shot put. Hunter and Taylor are siblings, while Ryan is their cousin, and all three are excelling in the event.
Taylor, a freshman, won for the girls, while Ryan and Hunter placed second and third, respectively, for the boys in a dual against Billings West.
To no surprise, it’s the favorite event for each.
“I tried a lot of stuff in middle school and the throwing ones were the ones that I was good at,” Hunter, who is a senior, said. “Both my parents did throwing. My mother held the record here when she went for a while, so she kind of taught me how to do it.”
Lacey Simon, the siblings’ mother, set the school record in the discus in the mid-90’s, although it was broken a few years later.
Both Hunter and Ryan posted personal bests in a dual against Bozeman on May 1 in the shot put with Ryan winning with a mark of 44-09.50 and Hunter placing second at 44-09. The duo noted they have a friendly rivalry and truly want the best for each other.
“I hugged him actually last week when I beat him by half an inch,” said Ryan. “We’re always high-fiving each other and having a good time.”
Their competitiveness has led to plenty of first place finishes this season, although both were bested by West’s Jacob Anderson Saturday. The sophomore had a winning heave of 43-feet, 10-inches.
Ryan placed second with a mark of 43-04.50, while Hunter was third at 41-11.50. While not their best marks, their competitive juices were alive and well.
“I just want to beat him,” Ryan, a junior, said. “So every time he gets a new PR I also want to get a new PR to get ahead of him just that little bit because that’s just helping me get better.”
“It’s awesome,” added Hunter. “He makes me compete actually. Up until today, really, (he’s) the only competition I’ve had. We push each other a lot.”
Taylor has also been consistently improving her marks. The freshman posted a personal best against Bozeman (34-01.75) and won Saturday with a throw of 31-feet, 10-inches.
“She’s holding down the girls shot put very well and it’s fun to watch,” said Hunter. “We’ve seen her already throwing really well. I like that.”
Taylor is ranked among the top five throwers in the Eastern AA and was sitting just outside of the top 10 in all of AA heading into Saturday’s dual. Thus, she’s excited with how things have gone so far.
“I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t really wish for anything more than just to be able to place first in almost all the meets I’ve competed in in shot put,” she said. “As a freshman, it’s just mind-blowing to me, so I’m just glad to have the opportunity to do this this year.”
When not competing in their own events, Hunter and Ryan are Taylor’s biggest cheerleaders.
“Hunter really helps coach me. When he’s watching my throws he’s (saying) ‘This is what you need to change.’ It usually seems to work,” said Taylor. “So having them there is like big supporters, like having coaches on the field, it’s a really nice benefit.”
All three also participate in the discus and javelin, and Hunter noted his mother has helped them in the discus with proper form and footwork. Saturday, Hunter and Ryan placed sixth and seventh, respectively, while teammate Charles Yunker won with a throw of 132-feet.
Yunker also won the event at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet May 4 in Laurel, and along with fellow senior Spencer Kayser, is a consistent placer in the shot put.
“Spencer and Charlie are pushing us to be better,” said Ryan, who also credited head coach Scott Palmer and his wife Lisa for helping the trio improve.