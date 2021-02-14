Three Forks trailed by just two points heading into the fourth quarter Saturday, but Columbus held on for a 56-48 non-conference victory.
The Wolves had trimmed the deficit to one possession after trailing by seven at halftime. But mistakes ultimately doomed the team in the loss.
“It went well, we played good. Had 19 turnovers though and 10 to 12 of them went to the other end for layups, so 20-plus points off of turnovers,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “Halfcourt defense was really good.”
Owen Long connected on four of Three Forks’ five 3-pointers en route to scoring 21 points, while Austin Allen and Jacob Buchignani finished with 18 and nine, respectively. No one else scored for the Wolves.
“Only had three guys score, that’s a first for me,” said Hauser. “Need a few other guys to step up and help out on the offensive end an order to beat good teams.”
Colby Martinez tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Columbus.
Three Forks (4-11, 4-4) wraps up the regular season with conference games at Jefferson Friday and at home against Whitehall Saturday.
Three Forks girls fall to Columbus
Three Forks trailed by 12 at halftime and was unable to make up any ground in the second half en route to a 43-22 loss to Columbus Saturday.
Ashlynn Swenson and Genny Parker combined for 13 points to lead the Wolves, who wrap up the regular season with games against Jefferson and Whitehall.
Boys
Columbus 56, Three Forks 48
Three Forks 9 14 16 9 - 48
Columbus 15 15 11 15 - 56
THREE FORKS (4-11) - Austin Allen 6 6-7 18, Jacob Buchignani 4 0-0 9, Owen Long 7 3-3 21, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-10 48.
COLUMBUS - Kaeden Daniel 2 1-1 6, Cach Kramer 0 0-0 0, Colby Martinez 9 3-4 22, Caden Meier 5 1-2 12, Cale Chamberlin 3 0-1 7, Mason Meier 0 4-5 4, Michael Curl 2 1-1 5, Matt Ivankovich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-14 56.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Long 4, Buchignani), Col 4 (Daniels, Martinez, Meier, Chamberlin).
Girls
Columbus 43, Three Forks 22
Three Forks 5 2 4 11 - 22
Columbus 13 6 15 9 - 43
THREE FORKS (2-12) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-2 0, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 0 1-2 1, Brianna Warren 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 2 2-4 7, Brielle Davis 0 0-2 0, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 2 2-2 6, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Genny Parker 3 0-1 6. Totals: 8 5-13 22.
COLUMBUS - Sawyer Wiggs 2 1-1 5, Payton West 3 0-0 8, Reed Johnson 0 1-2 1, Maylee Lowell 0 0-0 0, Kodi Obert 2 1-1 6, Hannah Obert 0 0-2 0, Molly Hamilton 2 0-0 6, Brooklynn Wylie 4 1-2 9, Kennette Teske 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Goddard 2 0-2 4, Catey Kumble 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Hamilton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-10 43.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Swenson), Col 5 (West 2, M. Hamilton 2, K. Obert).