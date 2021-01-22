There have been flashes of great play this season, but Belgrade continues to struggle with youthful mistakes. Thursday, in the Belgrade Special Events Center, more than two-dozen turnovers led to an Eastern AA defeat.
The Panthers struggled against Billings Skyview’s full court pressure from the outset, but managed to get within seven early in the fourth quarter. Skyview finished strong, however, and closed out the game on an 18-6 run to post a 61-42 victory.
“We’re down here (offensively) earning some tough shots to compete and then we have stretches where we just mishandle the ball,” first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “We have to clean that up, but the thing is, it’s something that’s very fixable.”
Belgrade (0-4) turned the ball over on its first four possessions of the game, which led to Powers burning a quick time out. The lead swelled to 14, but the Panthers were within 10 at halftime and then within seven, 33-26, following a 3 by Ta’Veus Randle early in the second half.
But every time Belgrade made a run the Falcons reverted back to their press, and a turnover that was converted into points sparked an 8-0 run to close out the third quarter for a 43-28 lead.
Undaunted by the mistakes, the Panthers began the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3’s by Wyatt Russell and Kade Schlauch, and then Randle turned a steal into a layup to trim the deficit to 43-36.
While Schlauch buried another 3 from the corner, Skyview scored 16 of the game’s next 19 points to create a 20-point lead. Twelve of those points came off of turnovers.
“We can’t emulate that speed in practice. They’re really good,” Powers said. “Right at the start of the game they were going to pressure us. We had 28 turnovers, right around that. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had 30 and we lose by 19.”
Camron Ketchum led the Falcons with 18 points, while Payton Sanders had 15. Randle tallied 18 for the Panthers before fouling out, while Schlauch had 11.
Belgrade is back in action Friday with another conference game at Billings West.
“I tell you what, we can compete. We’re getting better and better,” said Powers. “I talked about our mountain and we took another step in some sense, playing well and getting relaxed and doing some (good) things. But now we just have to be able to handle that pressure that these teams are going throw at us.”
Belgrade girls struggle against Skyview
Brooke Berry and Cami Harris combined for 38 points Thursday night as Billings Skyview built an early double figure lead en route to routing Belgrade 71-21 in an Eastern AA clash.
Harris scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, while Berry tallied 14 of her 18 points in the first to lead the Falcons to victory. Breanna Williams also reached double figures with 10.
“Brooke Berry and Cami Harris had a big night,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “We had a hard time adjusting to their defensive pressure and had a lot of turnovers. Skyview is an athletic team, my hat is off to their defensive pressure.”
Belgrade trailed 47-7 at the half and did not have a player reach double figures by night’s end. McKenna Morris led the team with nine points, while Naomi Reanier had seven.
The Panthers are back in action Friday hosting Billings West in another conference game.
Boys
Billings Skyview 61, Belgrade 42
Skyview 19 12 12 18 - 61
Belgrade 7 14 7 14 - 42
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (4-1) - Rhyse Owens 0 0-0 0, Conner Chase 1 0-0 3, Camron Ketchum 7 4-6 18, Jackson Willems 1 0-1 2, Abe Seybert 1 0-3 2, Levi Johnson 2 0-2 5, Trett Moseman 2 0-2 4, Payton Sanders 7 1-3 15, Brookes Nelson 1 1-2 3, Ky Kouba 4 1-1 9, Kaiden Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-20 61.
BELGRADE (0-4) - Wyatt Lambeth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 4 8-9 18, Austin Spangler 1 1-2 3, Jerom Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 2 0-0 6, Kade Schlauch 4 0-0 11, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-13 41.
3-point goals: BS 2 (Chase 1, Johnson 1, Bel 7 (Schlauch 3, Randle 2, Russell 2).
Girls
Billings Skyview 71, Belgrade 21
Skyview 21 26 18 6 - 71
Belgrade 5 2 10 4 - 21
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (2-2) - Brooke Berry 7 3-3 18, Jordan Olson 0 0-0 0, Allie Montague 2 0-0 5, Cami Harris 7 3-4 20, MG Spotted Bear 4 0-0 8, Sydney Ruck 1 0-0 2, Bella Bryan 0 0-0 0, Jessi Henckle 4 0-2 8, Breanna Williams 4 2-2 10. Totals: 29 8-11 71.
BELGRADE (0-4) - Mackenzie Turner 0 0-0 0, Olivia Wegner 1 1-2 3, Emmery Blossom 1 0-1 2, Sarah Riley Morris 0 0-0 0, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 3 0-0 9, Naomi Reanier 3 1-2 7, Khloey Robinson 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0, Randi Widdicombe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-5 21.
3-point goals: BS 5 (Harris 3, Berry 1, Montague 1), Bel 3 (M. Morris 3).