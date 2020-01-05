MANHATTAN — Powell County capitalized on half a dozen turnovers during a 12-3 run in the second half Friday night to create some breathing room and then held from there.
The Wardens broke a 28-all tie with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter en route to a 53-44 non-conference victory.
“We had one bad quarter. Turnovers and free throws killed us,” Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “They shot 24 free throws and we shot six.”
While there was a significant difference at the free throw line, it was the turnovers that proved that hurt the Tigers the most. Powell County extended its zone well beyond the arc and Ben Anderson and Aiden Thompson, who are 6-6 and 6-5, respectively, used their wide wing span to shut down the passing lanes.
“It’s easier to do when you have a 6-5 kid and a 6-6 kid. You can kind of extend out and it’s tougher for our guys,” said Kragt. “Even when we did get it inside we struggled to score because we didn’t have anybody to go up over top of their bigs. They were aggressive, give them credit for their defense effort.”
Anderson finished with 12 points for the Wardens, while teammate Logan Nicholson also had 12.
Manhattan was led by a game-high 18 points from Finn Tesoro, who connected on five of his six 3-pointers in the second half. Caden Holgate had four makes from behind the arc en route to 14 points.
The Tigers bounced back Saturday with a District 5B victory against Townsend. Led by a game-high 21 points from Evan Douma, Manhattan posted a 55-30 victory. Holgate also reached double figures with 11 points.
“Had a great defensive quarter to start the game,” said Kragt. “Kids played hard. We were able to run the fast break and get some easy points. Good conference win.”
Manhattan (4-2, 2-0) returns to action Jan. 10 with another conference game at Three Forks.
Powell County 53, Manhattan 44
Powell 14 12 12 15 - 53
Manhattan 11 14 6 13 - 44
POWELL COUNTY - Ben Anderson 5 2-4 12, Ethan Bossert 1 2-2 4, Logan Nicholson 5 0-1 12, Brodey Freeman 2 0-0 6, Dane Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Whiteley 0 0-0 0, Ozzie King 2 3-5 7, Keith Kippenhan 2 1-1 5, Aidan Thompson 0 7-10 7. Totals: 17 15-23 53.
MANHATTAN (3-2) - Caden Holgate 4 2-2 14, Colter Barta 2 0-0 4, Finn Tesoro 6 0-0 18, Jaen Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 0-0 5, Evan Douma 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 0 1-2 1, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-6 44.
3-point goals: PC 4 (Nicholson 2, Freeman 2), Man 11 (Tesoro 6, Holgate 4, Hotvedt 1).
Manhattan 55, Townsend 30
Townsend 3 12 3 12 - 30
Manhattan 15 11 12 17 - 55
TOWNSEND (1-5) - Trey Hoveland 2 0-0 5, Zach Idland 1 0-0 2, Ryan Racht 3 0-2 6, Jesus Garcia 2 0-0 4, Gavin Vandenacre 3 3-6 10, Nate Hill 0 0-0 0, Tyler Christensen 0 0-0 0, Devon Zeadow 0 0-0 0, Branden Racht 0 3-5 3. Totals: 11 6-13 30.
MANHATTAN (4-2) - Caden Holgate 3 2-2 11, Colter Barta 1 0-2 2, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 4, Jaden Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kyle Hotvedt 2 1-2 5, Evan Douma 9 3-4 21, Wyatt Jones 3 0-0 6, Seven Stenberg 2 0-0 4, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-10 55.
3-point goals: Tow 2 (Hovelan 1, Vandenacre 1), Man 3 (Holgate 3).