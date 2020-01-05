Douma Dribbles
Buy Now

Manhattan's Evan Douma tries to dribble around Powell County's Logan Nicholson Friday night.

 Dan Chesnet

MANHATTAN — Powell County capitalized on half a dozen turnovers during a 12-3 run in the second half Friday night to create some breathing room and then held from there.

The Wardens broke a 28-all tie with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter en route to a 53-44 non-conference victory.

“We had one bad quarter. Turnovers and free throws killed us,” Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “They shot 24 free throws and we shot six.”

While there was a significant difference at the free throw line, it was the turnovers that proved that hurt the Tigers the most. Powell County extended its zone well beyond the arc and Ben Anderson and Aiden Thompson, who are 6-6 and 6-5, respectively, used their wide wing span to shut down the passing lanes.

Tesoro Attacks
Buy Now

Manhattan’s Finn Tesoro dribbles around Powell County’s Carson Whiteley Friday night.

“It’s easier to do when you have a 6-5 kid and a 6-6 kid. You can kind of extend out and it’s tougher for our guys,” said Kragt. “Even when we did get it inside we struggled to score because we didn’t have anybody to go up over top of their bigs. They were aggressive, give them credit for their defense effort.”

Anderson finished with 12 points for the Wardens, while teammate Logan Nicholson also had 12.

Manhattan was led by a game-high 18 points from Finn Tesoro, who connected on five of his six 3-pointers in the second half. Caden Holgate had four makes from behind the arc en route to 14 points.

The Tigers bounced back Saturday with a District 5B victory against Townsend. Led by a game-high 21 points from Evan Douma, Manhattan posted a 55-30 victory. Holgate also reached double figures with 11 points.

“Had a great defensive quarter to start the game,” said Kragt. “Kids played hard. We were able to run the fast break and get some easy points. Good conference win.”

Manhattan (4-2, 2-0) returns to action Jan. 10 with another conference game at Three Forks.

Powell County 53, Manhattan 44

Powell                      14  12  12  15  -  53

Manhattan               11  14   6   13  -  44

POWELL COUNTY - Ben Anderson 5 2-4 12, Ethan Bossert 1 2-2 4, Logan Nicholson 5 0-1 12, Brodey Freeman 2 0-0 6, Dane Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Whiteley 0 0-0 0, Ozzie King 2 3-5 7, Keith Kippenhan 2 1-1 5, Aidan Thompson 0 7-10 7. Totals: 17 15-23 53.

MANHATTAN (3-2) - Caden Holgate 4 2-2 14, Colter Barta 2 0-0 4, Finn Tesoro 6 0-0 18, Jaen Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 0-0 5, Evan Douma 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 0 1-2 1, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-6 44.

3-point goals: PC 4 (Nicholson 2, Freeman 2), Man 11 (Tesoro 6, Holgate 4, Hotvedt 1).

Manhattan 55, Townsend 30

Townsend                   3  12   3   12  -  30

Manhattan               15  11  12  17  -  55

TOWNSEND (1-5) - Trey Hoveland 2 0-0 5, Zach Idland 1 0-0 2, Ryan Racht 3 0-2 6, Jesus Garcia 2 0-0 4, Gavin Vandenacre 3 3-6 10, Nate Hill 0 0-0 0, Tyler Christensen 0 0-0 0, Devon Zeadow 0 0-0 0, Branden Racht 0 3-5 3. Totals: 11 6-13 30.

MANHATTAN (4-2) - Caden Holgate 3 2-2 11, Colter Barta 1 0-2 2, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 4, Jaden Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kyle Hotvedt 2 1-2 5, Evan Douma 9 3-4 21, Wyatt Jones 3 0-0 6, Seven Stenberg 2 0-0 4, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-10 55.

3-point goals: Tow 2 (Hovelan 1, Vandenacre 1), Man 3 (Holgate 3).

Tags