MANHATTAN — Lane Veltkamp ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more Friday night to lead Manhattan to a league victory.
The senior quarterback had touchdown runs of 8, 27 and 4 yards, and threw scoring passes of 14 and 8 yards as the Tigers routed Three Forks 47-0 in a District 5B clash.
“He’s a great player. He always has been and he gets up no matter what game it is,” Manhattan coach Chris Grabowska said. “He’s a kid that’s reliable and he’s going to carry his team as far as he can, and I think he did a great job doing that tonight.”
Veltkamp had plenty of help too.
The Tigers’ defense forced a pair of turnovers, including a pick-six, and did not allow a first down in the contest.
“Our defense played great. I think only one first down or no first downs, I don’t remember. Our defense did a great job,” said Grabowska. “That’s kind of been the strength of our team for a couple years now and our kids enjoy playing defense and I thought they executed well.”
Manhattan (2-0, 1-0) scored on three of its four possessions in the first quarter. The only one that didn’t reach the endzone — the game’s opening drive, — came up a yard short on fourth and goal from the Wolves’ 14.
Veltkamp capped a three-play drive on Manhattan’s second possession with his first rushing touchdown, and then connected with Isaac Richardson on the third possession to make it 14-0.
Caden Holgate picked off Dylan Kamps and returned the interception 45 yards for a 21-0 lead, and then Veltkamp scored on a 27-yard run as the opening frame expired.
While the Tigers took a 35-0 lead into halftime on Veltkamp’s third touchdown run early in the second quarter, it wasn’t a clean first half. The Wolves twice made stops in the red zone, and Trenton Nimmick picked off a Veltkamp pass in the third quarter.
“Just like after every game we’re going to go back to the film, learn from our mistakes and try to fix things. We got a lot to clean up,” said Grabowska. “Didn’t score in the red zone a couple times and got a few penalties. Just some little things that we got to get better at moving forward.”
Manhattan has outscored its first two opponents 101-14, but will face its first real test next week against Missoula Loyola. The Rams are last year’s state runner up.
“We talk about it from Day 1, if we want to take that next step as a program we’re going to have to win big. And that means winning against some teams that traditionally have good programs,” said Grabowska. “So we’re going to look forward to playing Loyola and our kids are excited.”
Three Forks (0-2, 0-1) travels to Columbus next week for another conference game.
Manhattan 47, Three Forks 0
Three Forks 0 0 0 0 - 0
Manhattan 28 7 12 0 - 47
First quarter
Man - Lane Veltkamp 8 run (Jose Molina kick), 8:25
Man - Isaac Richardson 14 pass from Veltkamp (Molina kick), 4:11
Man - Caden Holgate 45 interception return (Molina kick), 3:15
Man - Veltkamp 27 run (Molina kick), :00
Second quarter
Man - Veltkamp 4 run (Molina kick), 9:51
Third quarter
Man - Kyle Hotvedt 8 pass from Veltkamp (kick failed), 7:04
Man - Sven Stenberg 3 run (kick failed), :18