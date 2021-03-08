After losing both of its games at the state Class C tournament a year ago, Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach called it an eye-opening experience for his team.
The Eagles were simply outmuscled by Roy-Winifred and Westby-Grenora in lopsided losses. But with a veteran squad back as the team makes its second consecutive trip to state, Bellach feels last year’s defeats will lead to success this year in Billings.
“We definitely were able to gain some experience last year. Learned a lot about what that next level is,” he said. “I think it’s shown throughout the season already. I think it will show when we go down to Lockwood. We’ll be a more seasoned team.”
The four-day state tournament begins Wednesday at Lockwood High School, and the Eagles play Melstone in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m.
The Broncs won the Southern C crown despite playing without All-State guard Draya Wacker. The junior had been leading the state in scoring with 25.1 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury.
“She tore her ACL late in January, which is really unfortunate,” said Bellach.
Christian (21-1) enters state having had its 21-game win streak snapped by Seeley-Swan in the Western C Divisional championship game. While Bellach noted his team needed to improve during a week off before state, he likes their chances of playing for hardware on Saturday.
“I do think we have a nice chance to go down there and play into the weekend and for a trophy,” Bellach said. “I always tell the girls the teams that get the trophy at state are the teams that get better throughout the postseason too ... That’s one of our focuses, continuing to improve.”
Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk have led the Eagles throughout the season offensively, including the divisional tournament. Kuperus averaged a double-double with 12.6 points and 11 rebounds per game at divisional, while Van Kirk averaged 10 points and six boards.
Roy-Winifred, which is last year’s defending state co-champion along with Belt, is the second seed from the North and is pitted against Seeley-Swan in a quarterfinal game. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Garfield County are also on the upper half of the bracket, while Fort Benton and Plentywood round out the tournament field.
The semifinals are slated for Thursday with the championship game Saturday.
Eagles’ boys riding high entering tourney
After avenging their lone loss of the season in the divisional championship game, Manhattan Christian’s boys soar into the state tournament with plenty of momentum. With a week off prior to state, first-year head coach Layne Glaus was focused on fine-tuning the little things and taking it one day at a time.
“Our challenge right now is to get the most out of every practice we have left,” he said. “The focus right now is on Belt.”
The Eagles (22-1) have drawn the Huskies in a quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Glaus is expecting a tough opponent.
“Belt looks to be well coached and disciplined,” he said. “They play physical and put their focus on the defensive end.”
Christian had won its first 19 games of the season before being upset by Twin Bridges in the District 12C championship game. The teams met again in the finale of the divisional tournament, and the Eagles rolled to a surprising 44-point victory.
“The guys are connected on both ends of the floor right now. For us, it starts with defense. When we bring energy and talk to each other throughout the possession this carries over to the offensive end,” said Glaus. “On the offensive end, our ability to control the tempo and attack with patience has upped our assists and with it an increase in our shooting percentage.”
Seth Amunrud and Logan Leep each averaged 15.3 points per game during the divisional tournament, and Amunrud also grabbed 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Christian is seeded up the upper half of the bracket along with defending state co-champion Scobey. The Spartans, who play Powder River in the quarterfinals, beat the Eagles in last year’s semifinals.
The bottom half of the bracket features Bridger against Twin Bridges, and Fort Benton against Froid-Medicine Lake.
Semifinals are Friday with the championship game Saturday.