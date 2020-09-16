Three Forks snapped a 3-match losing streak Tuesday thanks to a balanced attack on the road.
Led by six kills each from Aubree Waldbillig and Natalie Pestel, the Wolves beat Ennis 25-12, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14 in a non-conference match.
“Setters did a fabulous job playing D and setting the ball up for the hitters,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Aubree and Jasmyn (Murphy) really came through on the net. Our block timing keeps getting better.”
Waldbillig also had six digs, a pair of aces and a block, while Murphy contributed two kills.
Maci Jensen dished out 12 assists in addition to tallying 10 digs, three aces and two kills. Addi Pestel led the defense with 20 digs, and the Wolves finished with 12 aces.
Three Forks (2-3) returns to conference play Thursday hosting Townsend, and then travels to Columbus for a non-conference match Saturday.
Manhattan falls at home to Herders
Darby Johnston tallied match highs for kills (14) and digs (15) Tuesday night to lead Big Timber to a league victory against Manhattan.
The Herders posted a 26-24, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22 District 5B win. Johnston also had two blocks, and Big Timber finished with 13 aces.
“We are not finishing. Having leads and giving them up at the end,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Big Timber did a fantastic job of taking advantage of our free balls and non aggressive hits. We sent way too many free balls, unforced errors and just lacked an overall competitive drive. We always emphasize the swing of momentum and how we can better control that momentum with consistent play. We got some work to do in that area.”
Manhattan was led by Oliviah Westervelt and Teresa Bannan, who combined for 19 of the team’s 29 kills. Adele Didriksen chipped in with 12 digs, while Cayli Chapman contributed five aces and 27 assists.
The Tigers (4-2, 1-2 District 5B) return to action Thursday with a conference match at Jefferson.
“It's a big conference week for us with Jefferson Thursday and Townsend Tuesday,” noted coach Chapman.
Three Forks def. Ennis 25-12, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14.
THREE FORKS (2-3) - Kills: 23 (Aubree Waldbillig 6, Natalie Pestel 6). Digs: 55 (Addi Pestel 20). Blocks: 5 (Cheyenne Cavin 4). Aces: 12 (Maddi Niles 3, Maci Jensen 3). Assists: 13 (Jensen 12).
ENNIS (3-4) - Stats not provided.
Big Timber def. Manhattan 26-24, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22.
BIG TIMBER (3-2) - Kills: 39 (Darby Johnston 14, Hailee Grandon 10). Digs: 55 (Johnston 15, Jillian Whalin 12). Blocks: 3 (Johnston 2). Aces: 13 (Whalin 4). Assists: 32 (Bailey Finn 32).
MANHATTAN (4-2) - Kills: 29 (Oliviah Westervelt 11, Teresa Bannan 8). Digs: 63 (Adele Didriksen 12). Blocks: 3 3 with 1). Aces: 11 (Cayli Chapman 5). Assists: 28 (Chapman 27).