It appeared as if Belgrade had won the game and players began to celebrate Tuesday in Billings.
But Avery Martin was ruled safe at second by the umpire on a stolen base attempt, and on the next pitch Mckinsey Matthews belted a two-run walk-off homer over the center field fence.
It was a stunning finish to the contest as Billings West rallied from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of home runs to beat the Panthers 6-5 in an Eastern AA clash.
“They can hit the ball well. They’re a really good hitting team. They made us pay at times,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “Arin (Eaton) threw great pitches on those two and they just hit the ball.”
Lauren Blaschak hit a solo homer, her second of the game, to trim the deficit to 5-4. Eaton then induced a ground out by Morgan Stoppel for the second out before catcher Talyn Campbell appeared to throw out Martin to end the game.
Billings West (5-0, 1-0 Eastern AA) belted four home runs in the contest, while Belgrade had three. Shaylis Osler gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run shot, and then Elizabeth Ybarra and Tayler Thomas added solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.
“Seven home runs and only 11 total runs scored is pretty a pretty tight game by both teams defensively,” said Roberts. “Just the home runs were the difference.”
Maddie Tomasetti, Kenna Thomas and Ybarra each had two hits for Belgrade, while West tallied 13 led by Blaschak and Martin.
While a tough defeat, Roberts is confident the team will bounce back as they did over the weekend with victories against Bozeman and Gallatin following a loss to Billings Senior.
“It’s another great character building day for us, and I think we’re going to bounce back even better. Just like we bounced back from last Tuesday,” he said. “I think we were such a better team this Tuesday than we were last Tuesday. I’m excited to see how the girls are going to respond.”
Belgrade (5-2, 2-2 Eastern AA) hosts Billings Skyview Thursday and Great Falls in a doubleheader Saturday.
Billings West 6, Belgrade 5
Belgrade 300 101 0 - 5 9 0
West 010 020 3 - 6 13 0
Arin Eaton and Talyn Campbell. Alison Eldridge and Mckinsey Matthews.
BELGRADE (5-2) - Kenna Thomas 2-3, Eaton 1-4, Maddie Tomasetti 2-4, Shay Osler 1-4 (HR), Tycelee Bowler 0-3, 0-3, Tayler Thomas 1-3 (HR), Elizabeth Ybarra 2-3 (HR), Campbell 0-3, Kamie Gorrell 0-3.
BILLINGS WEST (5-0) - Lauren Blaschak 2-4 (2 HR), Morgan Stoppel 1-4, Avery Martin 2-3, Matthews 2-4 (HR), Eemma Balsam 2-3, Marleigh Nieto 2-3 (HR), Ashley Wik 0-3, Hallie Spring 1-3 (2B), Eldridge 1-3.