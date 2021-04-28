Three Forks’ tennis team wrapped up a busy stretch by competing in the DawgBite Invitational hosted by Townsend in Helena over the weekend.
The Wolves competed in four duals, but wet weather forced several matches to be either called due to rain or not held at all.
“Varsity in Helena got rain delayed on Friday and Saturday and finally had to call it after we couldn’t keep the courts clear of standing water,” Three Forks coach Janna Lauver said. “JV in Boulder had beautiful weather.
“We became very acquainted with squeegees.”
The majority of the matches that were affected came against Missoula Loyola/Simms on Saturday. All four of the singles matches only made it through one set before being called due to rain.
Katie Hayder and Kinzee Howey did manage to complete a doubles match, losing to Grace Daniel and Geo Horner 6-2, 6-2.
Three Forks also dualed against Granite Saturday, and Townsend and Fort Benton Friday.
Chaylee Wester won all three of her matches during the invitational. The senior posted straight set victories against Fort Benton’s Liana Santos (6-4, 6-3) and Granite’s Molly Ballweber (6-2, 7-5). She needed a third set tiebreaker to beat Townsend’s Angie Theriault 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.
Sophie Meskimen also won a single match during the tournament, defeating Fort Benton’s Lina Vaughn 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles action, Hayder and Howie notched victories against Townsend and Granite, while Alicia Deriana and Ruby Warden won against Fort Benton and Granite.
Hadyer and Howie defeated Townsend’s Zoey Wickens and Jade Martin 6-4, 6-4, and Granite’s Reece Pitcher and Molly Ballweber 7-5. Derina and Warden beat a Fort Benton in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, and Granite’s Mia Sowders and Willo Pfhal 6-3, 6-2.
Three Forks also competed in a triangular in Townsend against Red Lodge and the Bulldogs April 20 and then traveled to Livingston for a dual against Park Thursday.
The Wolves won three singles matches against Red Lodge and a pair of doubles matches, but didn’t fare as well against Townsend after losing all but two of the matches.
Alex Pierce, Shay Kirwan and Wester each won at singles against Red Lodge. Pierce defeated Azallia Berndt 6-4, 6-3, while Kirwan beat Brynn Baker 6-3, 6-4, and Wester Emma Harris 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles action, the tandems of Hayder/Howey and Deriana/Warden were victorious by scores of 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2, 6-2, respectively.
Townsend swept the singles matches, but the Wolves did get wins in doubles from Madison Griffiths and Ali Kotter, and Janey Brunette and Jackie Rollyson.
Against a veteran Class A program Thursday, Three Forks did not win a match. The Rangers swept all 11 matches, which consisted of one set.
Paige Lear came the closest to winning after losing to Park’s Hailey Tuccillo 7-6 in a tiebreaker.
Three Forks returns to action May 1-2 at the Poplar Invitational in Great Falls. Then the team travels to Jefferson and Lone Peak on May 4 and 7, respectively, for duals.
Three Forks vs. Red Lodge
Singles
Alex Pierce, TF, def. Azailia Berndt, 6-4, 6-3.
Chaylee Wester, TF, def. Emma Harris, 6-3, 6-2.
Sophie Meskimen, RL, def. Braelyn Hay, 6-3, 6-2.
Shay Kirwan, TF, def. Brynn Barker, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder, TF, def Krista Hartman/Katelyn Riches 6-2, 6-4.
Alicia Deriana/Ruby Warden, TF, def Lori Sibbett/Ella Lake 6-2, 6-2.
Azailia Berndt/Krista Hartman, RL, def. Madison Griffiths/Ali Kotter, 6-2, 6-4.
Emma Haris/Lori Sibbett, RL, def Paige Lear/Sarah Christman 6-3, 4-4.
Janey Brunette/Jackie Rollyson, RL, def Katelyn Riches/Braelyn Hay 6-3.
Three Forks vs. Townsend
Singles
Lexi Howard, Tow, def. Alex Pierce 6-3, 6-2.
Scout Lynde, Tow, def Chaylee Wester 6-3, 6-2.
Angie Theriault, Tow, def Sophie Meskimen 4-6.
Kira Kyung, Tow, def Shay Kirwan 3-6, 7-5, 7-4.
Doubles
Zoey Wickens/Jade Martin, Tow, def Kinzee Howey/Katie Hayder 5-7, 4-6.
Emily Bird/Liz Collins, Tow, def. Alicia Deriana/Ruby Warden 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Madison Griffiths/Ali Kotter, TF, won 7-5.
Scout Lynde/Brooke Edgerton, Tow, def Paige Lear/Sarah Christman, 6-4.
Janey Brunette/Jackie Rollyson, TF, def. Sidney Forrey/Cassidy Johnson 6-4, 6-3.
Three Forks vs. Park
Singles
Tess Cocoros, Park, def. Alex Pierce 6-0.
Debbie Chambers, Park, def. Lauren Stone 6-1.
Elsa Cajune, Park, def. Chaylee Wester 6-1.
Lily Weimer, Park, def. Sophie Meskimen 6-0.
Madysen Gonzales, Park, def. Shay Kirwan 7-5.
Hailey Tuccillo, Park, def. Janey Brunette 6-0.
Hailey Tuccillo, Park, def, Paige Lear 7-6.
Doubles
Tess Cocoros/Debbie Chambers, Park, def. Katie Hayder/Kinzee Howey 6-2.
Elsa Cajune/Lily Weimer, Park, def. Ruby Warden/Alicia Deriana 6-1.
Madysen Gonzales/Hailey Tuccillo, Park, def. Madison Griffith/Ali Kotter 6-4.
Elsa Cajune/Lily Weimer, Park, def. Karin Williams/Jackie Rollyson 6-1.
DAWGBITE TOURNAMENT
Three Forks vs. Townsend
Singles
Scout Lynde, Tow, def. Alex Pierce 6-2, 6-2.
Lexi Howard, Tow, def. Lauren Stone 6-2, 6-3.
Chaylee Wester, TF, def. Angie Theriault 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.
Kyra Kyung, Tow, def. Sophie Meskimen 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
Katie Hayder/Kinzee Howey def. Zoey Wickens/Jade Martin 6-4, 6-4.
Emily Bird/Liz Collins, Tow, def. Alicia Deriana/Ruby Warden 6-2, 6-2.
Three Forks vs. Fort Benton
Singles
Hailee Wang, FB, def. Alex Pierce 6-2, 6-2.
Chaylee Wester, TF, def. Liana Santos 6-4, 6-3.
Sophie Meskimen, TF, def. Lina Vaughn 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Sammy Vielleux/Ashley Wang, FB, def. Katie Hayder/Kinzee Howey 7-6, 6-4.
Alicia Deriana/Ruby Warden, TF, def. Taylor/Katie 6-3 6-4.
Hadley Cook/Rainey Halko, FB, def. Lauren Stone/Alex Pierce 6-4.
Three Forks vs. Granite
Singles
Reece Pitcher, Gra, def. Alex Pierce 6-4, 6-4.
Lavinia Tenesch, Gra, def. Lauren Stone 6-3, 2-7, 10-4.
Chaylee Wester, TF, def. Molly Ballweber 6-2 7-5.
Mia Sowders, Gra, def. Sophie Meskimen 6-4, 3-6, 7-4.
Doubles
Katie Hayder/Kinzee Howey, TF, def. Reece Pitcher/Molly Ballweber 7-5.
Alicia Deriana/Ruby Warden, TF, def. Mia Sowders/Willow Pfhal 6-3, 6-2.
Three Forks vs. Loyola/Simms
Singles
Alex Pierce, TF, vs. Ava Bellamah (called due to rain).
Lauren Stone, TF, vs. Eve Deschamps (called due to rain).
Chaylee Wester, TF, vs. Megan Reis (called due to rain).
Sophie Meskimen, TF, vs. Bailey Herman (called due to rain).
Doubles
Grace Daniel/Geo Horner, ML, def. Katie Hayder/Kinzee Howey 6-2, 6-2.
Alicia Deriana/Ruby Warden, def. Hailey Camp/Olivia Wunsley, forfeit.