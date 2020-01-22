Three Forks’ basketball teams earned a non-conference split on the road Tuesday night.
Led by a game-high 22 points from Dustin Dalke, and four players who scored in double figures, the boys held on down the stretch to beat Anaconda 65-57.
The girls lost by 10 in what veteran coach Mike Sauvageau described as a “sluggish” effort by his team “with not much intensity.”
Kendall Lynn scored a game and season-high 18 points to lead the Wolves in a 49-39 defeat. The loss snapped the team’s five-game win streak.
After snapping Manhattan Christian’s 35-game win streak Saturday, the Wolves’ boys remained hot with their eighth victory in the past nine games. The lone loss was to unbeaten Butte Central Jan. 16.
“We played good enough to win,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “Anaconda played a great game and came out hot.”
The Copperheads led 22-20 after the first quarter, 35-33 at halftime and by one entering the final frame. But Three Forks outscored Anaconda 12-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for victory.
Dalke had six of those points, while Owen Long had four. A dunk by Long late in the contest stretched the Wolves’ lead to 10 before winning by eight.
“They scored 22 points in the first quarter and the game was called really tight, so we were in foul trouble early and didn’t get to play defense as physical as we usually do,” said Hauser. “I’m happy we won and it’s been tough three games in a short period.”
Trenton Nimmick added 14 points for the Wolves (8-2), while Zach Pitcher had 11 and Micaiah Hauser 10.
Landon Hurley led the Copperheads with 15 points.
Breanna Bloch and Ashley Swenson each chipped in with six points for Three Forks’ girls, who dropped to 6-4.
The Wolves will host a pair of home games this weekend beginning with a District 5B game against Big Timber on Friday and a non-conference game against Columbus Saturday.
Boys
Three Forks 65, Anaconda 57
Three Forks 20 15 18 12 - 65
Anaconda 22 11 19 5 - 57
THREE FORKS (8-2) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 6 0-0 14, Owen Long 5 00 10, Zach Pitcher 4 1-1 11, Dustin Dalke 10 1-1 22, Austin Allen 4 0-1 8, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 2-3 65.
ANACONDA - Kylar Gochanour 5 0-1 12, Mike Galle 4 1-3 11, Braedon Sawyer 3 4-4 10, Peyton Klanecky 1 0-1 2, Leroy Wilson 0 2-2 2, Eli Saltenberger 2 0-0 5, Landon Hurley 6 3-6 15. Totals: 21 10-17 57.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Hauser 2, Pitcher 2, Dalke 1), Ana 5 (Gochanour 2, Galle 2, Saltenberger 1).
Girls
Anaconda 49, Three Forks 39
Three Forks 7 7 8 17 - 39
Anaconda 13 14 10 12 - 49
THREE FORKS (6-4) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 3, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 2 0-0 4, Kendall Lynn 5 5-5 18, Jayden Woodland 1 00 2, Ashley Swenson 2 0-0 6, Genesis Parker 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 2 2-4 6. Totals: 13 7-9 39.
ANACONDA - Mia Sullivan-Sanders 2 0-0 5, Bianca Torney 0 0-0 0, Cara Demorois 0 0-0 0, Sami Johnson 6 0-0 14, Megan Reich 4 1-3 9, Tiera Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Thompson 0 0-0 0, Isabell Saltenberger 1 0-0 3, Logan Slatena 3 4-5 10, Kora Kelly 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-8 49.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Lynn 3, Swenson 2, Howey 1), Ana 6 (Johnson 2, Sullivan-Sanders 1, Saltenberger 1, Kelly 1, Peterson 1).