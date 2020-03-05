BILLINGS — As the 20-point lead continued to dwindle in the second half, Terry Hauser was experiencing déjà vu.
Three Forks blew an 18-point fourth quarter lead at last year’s state Class B tournament en route to a first round defeat to Poplar. It was a devastating loss that the team did not want to endure again Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Southern B Divisional.
But after scoring the first 20 points of the contest, Three Forks’ big lead had been cut to one, 35-34, with just over seven minutes remaining at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark.
“It almost kind of felt like Poplar all over again. I just tried to stay positive and not let that affect me while I was coaching,” Hauser said. “And these guys, man they stepped up.”
Zach Pitcher buried a 3 to stretch the lead to four with 6:35 to go and it sparked an 8-0 run. The Wolves held on from there to post a 50-44 victory against Colstrip.
“Zach Pitcher struggled most of the game and hits that shot. Dustin (Dalke) scores six in the third quarter playing at about 70 percent,” said Hauser. “The kids are amazing. They just have so much competitive spirit.”
Three Forks (18-3) advanced the semifinals and will play Huntley Project at 3 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils (19-2) defeated Lame Deer 60-36 in other quarterfinal action.
“Hopefully we can upset Huntley tomorrow,” said Hauser.
While Pitcher’s 3 gave the Wolves some much needed breathing room, it was a traditional three-point play by Dalke that cemented the victory. The senior followed a missed layup by Owen Long to score on a putback and then made the ensuing free throw after being fouled for a 48-40 lead.
“I always follow after a layup,” Dalke said. “That was a tough putback. That put some stress on my leg.”
Dalke competed in his first game in more than a month after fracturing the fibula in his right leg. While he didn’t start, the 6-foot-4 post came off the bench to contribute 11 points and four rebounds.
“It’s pretty sore, it’s in a lot of pain,” said Dalke. “But I just pushed through it so I could be here with my team and try and get the W.”
Dalke grabbed a defensive board following his three-point play, and helped run precious time off the clock before Colstrip scored a pair of late buckets.
Despite clearly not being at a 100 percent, Dalke saw more than 20 minutes of action. He finished 5 of 9 from the field, including three key buckets in the third quarter.
“His first practice was Tuesday where he actually scrimmaged,” said Hauser. “I said, ‘If you’re going to play let’s see what you can do.’ We kind of looked at each other as coaches and went, ‘still effective.’”
Three Forks never trailed in the contest after taking the 20-0 lead to start the game. Micaiah Hauser led the charge, scoring 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter.
But Colstrip (15-6) rallied to get within 27-15 at halftime and then narrowed the gap to 35-31 entering the fourth quarter. JT Baer led the comeback, scoring 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
The 6-foot-5 senior buried a 3 to cut it to 33-31 late in the third quarter, and then connected again to start the fourth to draw the Colts within a point.
“We came out with intensity and talking, which really sparked the 20-0 lead to start. Then we just kind of died down and didn’t follow our procedure that we had that coach wanted us to run with,” said Dalke. “We just kind of slowed down and they came up with all their buckets.”
Colstrip will play Lame Deer in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.
Three Forks 50, Colstrip 44
Colstrip 2 13 16 13 - 44
Three Forks 20 7 8 15 - 50
COLSTRIP (15-6) – Shaye Wilkie 1 0-0 2, Kyler Burton 1 0-1 2, Rilee Small-Fisher 0 0-0 0, Caleb Wheatley 2 1-3 6, Jaydell LittleAxe 0 0-0 0, JT Baer 8 2-2 21, Corbin Small-Fisher 4 1-5 9, Caleb Cole 2 0-0 4, Memphis Keplin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-11 44.
THREE FORKS (18-3) – Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 7 3-6 20, Owen Long 2 4-4 8, Zach Pitcher 2 1-2 7, Dustin Dalke 5 1-1 11, Austin Allen 1 2-2 4, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-15 50.
3-point goals: Col 4 (Baer 3, Wheatley 1), TF 5 (Hauser 3, Pitcher 2).