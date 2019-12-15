THREE FORKS — Following a tough opening night, in which Three Forks trailed by nearly 30 in the second half en route to losing, Terry Hauser was happy with how his team bounced back Saturday.
Three Forks shook off a 54-38 defeat to Huntley Project to tip off the annual Imerys Tournament to beat Fairfield 65-57 Saturday.
“I was proud of them,” Hauser, who is the Wolves’ fourth-year coach, said. “It’s not easy for a young team to take a butt kicking and then come back like they did today and beat a good team.”
Dustin Dalke and Micaiah Hauser scored 24 and 23 points, respectively, to lead Three Forks past Fairfield. The duo combined for just 16 points in Friday’s loss.
“Dustin and Micaiah did a great job offensively,” said coach Hauser. “They played a lot better tonight and a lot more comfortable.”
Fairfield’s Keeley Bake poured in a game-high 29 points, while Flores added 21. But coach Hauser was pleased with the team’s overall defensive effort.
“Keeley Bake’s a tough player and he kind of got his, but we kind of shut everybody else down,” said Hauser. “They got a big guy that was kind of a thorn for us. We got to figure out how to stop guys inside. We’re kind of small this year.”
Friday, Huntley Project led 16-5 after the first quarter and 33-10 at halftime. The lead swelled to as many as 27 in the third quarter before the Wolves rallied to get within eight in the fourth.
“I was proud of them last night. We battled back in the second half and didn’t give up,” said coach Hauser. “That was really good to see. I think that helped with us bouncing back tonight is that we had a good second half. Built a little confidence, got the jitters out and played a good game today.”
Zach Pitcher led Three Forks with 17 points, while Micaiah Hauser had 10. But it was the first varsity game for much of the team.
“We’ve got four or five kids that have never played varsity minutes before. Only have three kids that have actually played varsity minutes, so there was just nerves,” said coach Hauser. “They needed to get comfortable and we were playing one of the better teams in the state and that didn’t help.”
Three Forks begins conference play Dec. 20 at Whitehall.
Huntley Project 54, Three Forks 38
Huntley Project 16 17 9 12 - 54
Three Forks 5 5 17 11 - 38
HUNTLEY PROJECT - Rylan DeVries 2 1-2 5, Tim Rose 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Sandrick 0 0-0 0, Jake Fox 3 0-2 6, Kordel Ellis 0 0-0 0, Chris Kistler 3 2-4 10, Noah Bouchard 44-4 12, Isaiah Bouchard 6 2-4 14. Totals: 21 9-12 54.
THREE FORKS (0-1) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 3 4-6 10, Owen Long 0 0-0 0, Zach Pitcher 6 0-0 17, Dustin Dalke 3 0-0 6, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Tyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 1 3-6 5, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0, Antonie Boggio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-12 38.
3-point goals: HP 3 (Kistler 2, Rose 1), TF 5 (Pitcher 5).
Three Forks 65, Fairfield 57
Fairfield 8 16 21 12 - 57
Three Forks 13 17 14 21 - 65
FAIRFIELD - G. Blackwell 0 0-0 0, C. Murray 0 0-0 0, K. Bake 8 8-9 29, G. Giles 0 2-2 2, D. Faith 2 0-0 5, C. McDowell 0 0-0 0, B. Kolwyck 0 0-0 0, K. Flores 8 5-11 21. Totals: 18 15-22 57.
THREE FORKS (1-1) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 8 6-9 23, Owen Long 1 4-4 6, Zach Pitcher 1 0-0 3, Dustin Dalke 9 4-6 24, Tyler Williams 0 1-2 1, Austin Allen 3 2-2 8, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 17-23 65.
3-point goals: Fair 6 (Bake 5, Faith 1), TF 4 (Dalke 2, Hauser 1, Pitcher 1).