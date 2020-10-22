For the first time since the season opener in August, Three Forks held a lead in the second half. It was brief, however, as Anaconda rallied for a non-conference victory in both team’s regular season finale Wednesday.
Competing in a snowstorm at Mitchell Stadium in Anaconda, neither team found the end zone in the first half. But the Wolves’ Austin Allen scored on a 15-yard reception from Owen Long with 4:49 left in the third quarter to break the ice.
Anaconda responded less than three minutes later and went on to score 22 unanswered points en route to a 22-6 victory. It was the first win of the season for the Copperheads.
Following Allen’s touchdown reception, Cory Galle scored on a 20-yard run with 1:53 left in the third. He then completed a pass to Teagen Robbins for the two-point conversion and an 8-6 lead.
A bad center to quarterback exchange on Three Forks’ ensuing possession resulted in a fumble, which the Copperheads recovered. A short time later Tommy Sawyer scored on a 15-yard reception as time expired in the frame, and the two-point conversion was good for a 16-6 lead.
Just 34 seconds into the fourth quarter, Anaconda capped the scoring when Galle scored on a 7-yard run. Although the two-point conversion failed, the Wolves were unable to rally.
After beating Deer Lodge in its season opener, Three Forks lost seven consecutive games. The final three of those were all on the road, which included Southern B defeats to Jefferson, 45-12, and Whitehall, 42-8.
Anaconda 22, Three Forks 6
Three Forks 0 0 6 0 - 6
Anaconda 0 0 16 6 - 22
TF - Austin Allen 15 pass from Owen Long (run failed)
Ana - Pat Galle 20 run (Teagen Robbins pass from Galle)
Ana - Tommy Sawyer 15 pass from Galle (run good)
Ana - Galle 7 run (fun failed)