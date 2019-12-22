While Three Forks lost a pair of games heading into Christmas break, the boxscores are a little misleading.
The Wolves were within a point with two minutes remaining in a 35-28 District 5B loss to Big Timber on Thursday, and were twice within a couple of possessions of Whitehall in another conference loss Friday before losing 66-52 on the road.
Three Forks (1-3, 0-2) trailed just 29-28 against Big Timber, but failed to score over the final two minutes.
“Sometimes we have a tough time to score,” veteran Wolves coach Mike Sauvageau said. “It was a good game, it was a good defensive game. They hit a couple shots and made free throws the last two minutes and we didn’t score after two minutes left.”
While Big Timber emerged victorious, the Wolves nearly pulled in front in those final minutes.
“We had a breakaway layup to take the lead and threw it away,” said Sauvageau. “Fouled them, went down and made two free throws, and they were up three instead of us being up one.”
Big Timber had taken a 25-20 lead into the final frame before pulling away late in the contest. Bailey Finn led the Herders with a game-high 15 points, while Emily Cooley finished with seven.
“Big Timber’s a good team. They got the coach’s daughter, a freshman player, and then they got a 5-10 transfer from Glendive that’s really athletic and strong. Nice player inside,” said Savaugeau. ‘They’re a real nice team.”
On Friday, the Wolves ran into a hot shooting Whitehall squad. The Trojans connected on nearly a dozen 3-pointers en route to a 14-point win.
“They have a lot of shooters and different people hit threes,” said Sauvageau. “We just couldn’t slow them down.”
The Wolves led 15-14 after one quarter of play, but Whitehall took a 32-24 lead into halftime and twice led by as many as 16 in the second half. Both times, Sauvageau noted, his team battled back to get within six only to have the Trojans answer with three consecutive 3’s.
“Whitehall’s a real good team,” he said. “They’re hard to guard and they got a lot of people that can score.”
Kendall Lynn led the Wolves with a game-high 20 points, while Breanna Bloch also reached double figures with 11. Jada Clarkson paced the Trojans with 19 points.
“We battled hard. We actually shot the ball well for ourselves,” said Sauvageau. “Had some people score that haven’t been scoring. I was happy with the way we played.”
Big Timber 35, Three forks 28
Three Forks 7 9 4 8 - 28
Big Timber 11 3 11 10 - 35
THREE FORKS (1-2) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 3, Keaton Lynn 2 1-2 5, Lily Jones 1 0-0 2, Kendall Lynn 3 2-5 8, Jayden Woodland 2 0-0 4, Ashlynn Swenson 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 0 4-6 4, Peyton Page 0 2-4 2. Totals: 9 9-17 28.
BIG TIMBER (2-0) - Darby Johnston 1 1-2 3, Bailey Finn 7 0-0 15, Jolie Wood 0 0-0 0, Ella Holman 2 0-0 5, Lauren Nebar 0 1-2 1, Hailee Monday 0 0-0 0, Emily Cooley 2 3-7 7, Alyssa Borhart 2 0-2 4. Totals: 14 5-17 35.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Howey), BT 2 (Finn 1, Holman 1).
Whitehall 66, Three Forks 52
Three Forks 15 9 16 12 - 52
Whitehall 14 18 20 16 - 66
THREE FORKS (1-3) - Kinzee Howey 3 1-1 7, Keaton Lynn 3 0-3 6, Lily Jones 1 0-0 2, Erin Welter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Lynn 7 6-10 20, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Swenson 1 0-0 3, Jasmyn Murphy 0 1-2 1, Breanna Bloch 4 3-4 11, Peyton Page 1 0-0 2, Genesis Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-20 51.
WHITEHALL (4-0) - Britney Welker 5 0-1 15, Jada Clarkson 6 4-6 19, Lindsy Briggs 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Ellison 2 1-1 5, Megan Johnson 3 0-0 6, Kendra Klapan 2 3-4 8, Jacy Johnson 1 0-2 2, Hannah Haugland 0 0-0 0, Brynna Wolfe 3 4-4 11, Aha Noyes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-18 66.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Swenson), White 10 (Welker 5, Clarkson 3, Klapan 1, Wolfe 1).