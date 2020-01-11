THREE FORKS — For the second consecutive night, Manhattan nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.
After the Tigers rallied from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit Thursday to beat Whitehall, they trailed by as many as 22 in the third quarter against Three Forks. The deficit was trimmed to six with less than two minutes remaining in the contest, but that’s as close as Manhattan got.
Three Forks (5-1, 2-0) made a pair of key free throws by Dustin Dalke with 63 seconds remaining to stretch the lead back to eight, and the Wolves held on from there to post a 70-62 District 5B victory.
“We just got down too much in the first half,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “I thought our kids did a great job of making a comeback. These kids don’t quit. We outscored them by five in the second half.”
It was the fifth consecutive victory for Three Forks following its season-opening loss to Huntley Project. Dalke scored a game-high 24 points, while teammate Micaiah Hauser added 16, but it was the Tigers who appeared to have fresher legs down the stretch.
“End of the third and start of the fourth quarter I think we just got tired. We need to figure out a way to get my starters like Micaiah a break at end of quarters or we got to get in better shape. One of the two,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “We just got lackadaisical.”
The Wolves took a 35-22 lead into halftime and then stretched it to 49-27 with 5:04 left in the third quarter on a bucket by Micaiah Hauser. That’s when Manhattan gradually began to chip away at the deficit.
Finn Tesoro connected on a pair of 3’s in the third quarter and then added another in the fourth during a 9-0 run that drew the Tigers within 64-55. A 3-pointer by Sven Stenberg made it a two-possession game, 66-60, with 1:39 remaining and then the Tigers got the ball back on an offensive foul by Three Forks.
But Caden Holgate missed a contested shot after driving the lane to set up Dalke’s free throws. The Tigers got back within six, 68-62, on a bucket by Kyle Hotvedt, but Three Forks sealed the game when Owen Long scored at the other end with 18.8 seconds remaining.
“Manhattan shot the ball really well. They hit some tough shots and battled back, so props to them,” said coach Hauser. “I don’t know if it was as much as what we were doing wrong or what they we doing well.”
Evan Douma and Holgate each finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers, while Tesoro had 14 and Hotvedt added 10. Holgate and Tesoro combined for seven of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
“At times it was really difficult,” coach Hauser said of defending Manhattan’s long-range shooters. “They do a five-out, they’re all guards out there and so they get a lot of penetration. We teach our kids all year to help. Next time we play them maybe we won’t help off of Finn and Holgate quite as much.”
Three Forks boasted four players in double figures with Owen Long and Zach Pitcher adding 14 and 10 points, respectively. The duo combined for four of the team’s six 3’s.
“Have to give Three Forks credit that is a tough team they have two really good kids,” Kragt said, referring to Micaiah Hauser and Dalke.
The Wolves are back in action Saturday with another conference game at Townsend.
Manhattan (5-3, 3-1) travels to Big Timber for a league game on Jan. 16.
“They’re a good team. They’re young and they’re going to keep getting better,” coach Hauser said of the Tigers. “So I’m excited to see them again in about a month.”
Three Forks 70, Manhattan 62
Manhattan 10 12 18 22 - 62
Three Forks 17 18 21 14 - 70
MANHATTAN (5-3) - Caden Holgate 5 2-2 15, Colter Barta 0 0-2 0, Evan Douma 5 5-9 15, Finn Tesoro 5 0-0 14, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 5 0-0 10, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 2 3-4 8, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-17 62.
THREE FORKS (5-1) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-0 0, Micaiah Hauser 4 7-9 16, Owen Long 6 0-1 14, Zach Pitcher 3 2-3 10, Dustin Dalke 9 5-7 24, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Tyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 1 2-5 4, Zane Hansen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 16-25 70.
3-point goals: Man 8 (Tesoro 4, Holgate 3, Stenberg 1), TF 6 (Long 2, Pitcher 2, Hauser 1, Dalke 1).