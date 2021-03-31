The Three Forks girls tennis team kicked off its season Tuesday with a dual at Townsend. The Wolves won a pair of doubles matches against their conference rival.
It was the first action in nearly two years for team after the 2020 campaign was canceled in response to the global pandemic.
“We got some great matchups against Townsend with two young teams,” Three Forks coach Janna Lauver said. “Two matches went into tiebreakers and tested our endurance.”
Seniors Katie Hayder and Kinzee Howey won at No. 1 doubles, while freshmen Karin Williams and Jacqueline Rollyson won at No. 4 doubles.
Hayder and Howey defeated the tandem of Wickens-Martin 6-4, 4-6, 7-4. Williams and Rollyson swept Edgerton and Johnson 6-3, 7-5.
Many of the matches were close both in singles and doubles, thus Lauver was pleased with how things went in the opener.
“Our team feels like they know where they need to improve before they see Townsend again in April,” she said.
Three Forks returns to action Thursday against Jefferson and Lone Peak in Boulder.
Townsend 8, Three Forks 2
Singles
Zoey Wickens, Tow, def. Alex Pierce, TF, 6-3, 6-3.
Jade Martin, Tow, def. Lauren Stone, TF, 6-2, 6-2.
Scout Lynde, Tow, def. Macie Jensen, TF, 6-3, 6-2.
Lexi Howard, Tow, def. Chaylee Wester, TF, 6-4, 6-2.
Angie Theriault, Tow, def. Shaylynn Kirwan, TF 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Kinzee Howey-Katie Hayder, TF, def. Wickens-Martin, Tow, 6-4, 4-6, 7-4.
Bird-Collins, Tow, def. Madison Griffiths-Alexandra Kotter, TF, 6-2, 6-3.
Howard-Theriault, Tow, def. Ruby Warden-Alicia Deriana, TF, 6-4, 6-2.
Karin Williams-Jacqueline Rollyson, TF, def. Edgerton-Johnson, Tow, 6-3, 7-5.
Forrey-Kyung, Tow, def. Sarah Christman-Paige Lear, TF, 6-4, 6-4.