THREE FORKS — Following back-to-back conference losses, as well as an unsteady performance at a tournament hosted by Huntley Project, Three Forks’ volleyball team was in need of a victory.
Erin Welter tallied a match-high eight kills and McKenzie Feddes had nine digs to lead the Wolves to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 District 5B win Saturday.
“We needed this. We needed to win,” second-year Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Morale was getting pretty low, so it was a good win for us.”
With two starters out of the lineup — sophomore Keaton Lynn and senior Lily Lindquist — coach Welter has been forced to make several adjustments. Lindquist has missed the past two weeks after suffering a dislocated knee, while Lynn hasn’t played since the season-opening Choteau Invitational due to a labrum tear in her hip.
“She was a huge part of the front row and we also lost Lilly Lindquist about two weeks ago in the front row,” said coach Welter. “So we’ve had to make a lot of changes in the front row. We made setter and libero changes and have been in this rotation about three matches now, so we’re starting to get the feel for each other. I think it’s a good rotation for us.”
While coach Welter hopes to have Lynn back in a couple of weeks, there is no time table for Lindquist. With the duo out, senior Macey Combs has moved from defensive specialist to outside hitter, while Feddes has taken over at libero.
Three Forks (3-3, 2-3) broke open the first set with a 13-0 run after falling behind early, 6-4. Kirstin Klompien had a pair of aces during that stretch, and the Wolves went on to finish with 12 in the contest.
“I’m not sure how many we missed. Not very many,” said coach Welter. “Last Thursday we missed like seven and they were at crucial times when we were on rolls or needed a point. Tonight our serving was a lot more consistent.”
Peyton Page and Klompien each had three aces to lead the attack, and coach Welter credited her team’s passing for putting hitters in good positions.
“Our serve-receive has been really consistent the last couple matches. Same as a our defense,” she said. “Tonight our hitters got it done. They kept the ball on the court. There was a lot less hitting errors, so that helped us a lot.”
Three Forks struggled offensively in the losses to Townsend and Jefferson, including Thursday night’s loss in Boulder. The Wolves were swept by the Panthers 15-25, 21-25, 19-25.
“That’s what hurt us in Townsend and Jefferson both was hitting errors,” noted coach Welter. “The hitters really picked it up tonight. The setters were a lot better on target too.”
Breanna Bloch led the offense against Jefferson with four kills, while Klompien had three blocks. Feddes finished with 12 digs, and Klompien added six of the team’s 13 aces.
Three Forks returns to action Oct. 3 with a league match at Manhattan, and will then compete in a tournament Oct. 5 hosted by Jefferson.
Jefferson def. Three Forks 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.
THREE FORKS (2-3) - Kills: 15 (Brea Bloch 4). Digs: 26 (McKenzie Feddes 12). Blocks: 5 (Kirsten Klompien 3). Aces: 9 (Peyton Page 3). Assists: 13 (Klompien 6, Page 4).
JEFFERSON - Stats not provided.
Three Forks def. Whitehall 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
WHITEHALL - Kills: 20 (Kendra Klapan 5, Maxine Hoagland 5). Digs: 28 (Meagan Johnson 10). Blocks: 0. Aces: 5 (5 with 1). Assists: 19 (Brynna Wolfe 18).
THREE FORKS (3-3) - Kills: 29 (Erin Welter 8). Digs: 31 (McKenzie Feddes 9). Blocks: 2 (Kirsten Klompien 1, Breanna Bloch 1). Aces: 12 (Peyton Page 3, Klompien 3). Assists: 22 (Klompien 10).