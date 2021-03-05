While Terry Hauser felt like his team missed some opportunities in the first half, Three Forks’ fifth-year head coach also felt comfortable about where they were sitting heading into halftime.
The Wolves trailed by just six to Townsend in a loser-out game at the Southern B Divisional Thursday, but fell apart offensively in the second half. Three Forks scored just six points after the break in a 52-28 defeat at Lockwood High School.
“We just couldn’t get it going offensively against their 1-3-1 (zone),” Hauser lamented.
Townsend (12-5) began the game in a 2-3 zone, something the Wolves had prepared to see after struggling against it in the team’s previous two contests, and led 11-6 after the first quarter.
“We had opportunities. In the first half Townsend wasn’t playing real well and didn’t capitalize,” Hauser said. “(We) missed bunnies, missed free throws, and not bad turnovers at least to the other end like for points, but just dropped passes underneath the hoop wide open for layups. I really feel that first quarter could have been different.”
Hauser added that he hoped Three Forks would be in the lead when the Bulldogs made the switch defensively. And, in fact, the Wolves did pull in front 14-13 and 16-15 in the second quarter. But Townsend closed out the half on a 13-6 run after switching to the 1-3-1 zone.
“I knew they’d go to a 1-3-1 and I worried about it because unfortunately this year when teams switch defenses on us we would panic,” said Hauser. “We struggled just kind of playing.”
Townsend led 28-22 at halftime, but stretched the lead 17 going into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Wolves 16-5 in the third. Three Forks did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Braden Racht led the Bulldogs with a game-high 14 points, while Ryan Racht had 11. Gavin Vandenacre and Trey Hoveland combined for 15.
“If you would have told me we held Gavin to 10 points and lose by 20, I would have told you you were crazy. I would have told you we’d win,” said Hauser. “Hold Hoveland to five — but just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
Three Forks was led by eight points from Owen Long and seven from Shane Williams.
While the season concluded on a sour note, Three Forks actually finished strong. The Wolves bounced back from a 1-8 start to place third at the district tournament and qualify for divisional for a fourth consecutive season.
“We could very easily could have gone 2-14 and been at home this weekend,” said Hauser. “I really am glad that we got to come to divisionals, play in the Metra, get that experience, and we have everybody back.”
Three Forks (8-15) loses just two players to graduation and returns the entire starting lineup. With hard work in the offseason, Hauser noted, the Wolves have the potential make a deep postseason run next year.
“Very few have the drive and will to do what it takes to win. And if we do, and we work hard and get in the weight room and do the things that we need to in the offseason, we could be a dangerous team next year,” he said. “Maybe be back in the championship game at divisionals or at the state tournament again. It’s up to them.”
Townsend 52, Three Forks 28
Three Forks 6 16 5 1 - 28
Townsend 11 17 16 8 - 52
THREE FORKS (8-15) - Austin Allen 2 0-0 5, Jacob Buchignani 1 2-2 4, Owen Long 3 1-2 8, Walker Page 1 0-2 2, Devon Potts 0 0-1 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 1 0-0 2, Anthony Deriana 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 3 1-4 7. Totals: 11 4-11 28.
TOWNSEND (12-5) - Trey Hoveland 1 2-2 5, Colten Noyes 1 0-0 2, Ryan Racht 5 1-3 11, Camden Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Vandenacre 4 2-4 10, Braden Racht 5 4-8 14, Aaron Geisser 2 1-1 6, Devon Zeadow 1 0-0 2, Tizer Sandgray 0 0-0 0, Sean McDavid 0 0-0 0, Kade Newman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-18 52.
3-point goals: TF 2 (Allen, Long), Tow 2 (Hoveland, Geisser).