THREE FORKS — After allowing 14 offensive rebounds in the first half Tuesday night, Three Forks trailed by six in a first round game of the District 5B tournament.
Thus, Wolves head coach Terry Hauser was not pleased with the effort and stressed that it needed to improve at halftime. His players responded by rallying to beat Big Timber, 57-40, to earn a berth in Thursday’s semifinal at Manhattan.
“We pulled it off,” said Hauser. “I don’t remember being down at half and coming back and winning this year. So we handled some adversity. It was a good game ... We’re excited to move on.”
Big Timber (5-10) did not trail in the first half and often created second and third chances offensively by aggressively attacking the boards. The result was a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, which grew to six, 22-16, at halftime.
“I told the guys, ‘That’s just effort, doing things right,’” said Hauser. “I think some of them might have been a little nervous, first (game) tournament jitters a little bit.”
The Wolves (6-12) got away from their inside-out attack, and junior post Austin Allen did not have a post catch in the first half. That changed in the second half as Allen tallied 12 of his 14 points after intermission.
“We scored 16 points in the first half only because we weren’t getting rebounds, couldn’t get out on transition,” said Hauser. “Second half we score 41 points. That’s a big different. How many times did Austin get the ball in the second half, 15?”
Three Forks took its first lead of the game with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter on a bucket by Owen Long. The Wolves closed out the frame on a 9-2 run and then opened the fourth on a 12-2 run featuring a 3 by Long, who finished with a game-high 16 points.
Jacob Buchignani also reached double figures for Three Forks with 15 points.
The top three teams from District 5B advance to divisional, meaning a victory in Thursday’s semifinal against top-seeded Manhattan would punch a ticket to next week’s Southern B tournament.
“We come out flat like that (tonight) we’ll be in trouble,” said Hauser. “Hopefully they have a little first game jitters in the first half too.”
Three Forks 57, Big Timber 40
Big Timber 13 9 6 12 - 40
Three Forks 10 6 16 25 - 57
BIG TIMBER (5-10) - Kuirt Gullings 3 0-0 6, Jose Pullmann 0 0-0 0, Codee Mehus 3 1-2 8, Connor Giesecke 2 0-0 4, Sam Sheperd 1 0-0 3, Tristin Matzik 5 1-2 11, Brayden Young 1 0-0 2, Trevor Mosness 1 0-0 2, Rory Lannen 2 0-3 4. Totals: 18 2-7 40.
THREE FORKS (6-12) - Austin Allen 5 4-8 14, Jacob Buchignani 6 2-2 15, Owen Long 6 3-4 16, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 3 1-2 8, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 10-17 57.
3-point goals: BT 2 (Mehus, Sheperd), TF 3 (Buchignani, Long, Shively).