Ashlyn Swenson hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining Saturday night to send the game into overtime, and then Three Forks survived from there to beat Whitehall in double overtime.
The Wolves’ 58-54 District 5B victory capped a successful homestand, which also included a 44-37 league win against Jefferson on Friday.
“The win with Jefferson last night was a big win. Jefferson is a good basketball team and we played well and had a good second half,” veteran Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau said. “We only scored 14 points in the first half last night and scored 30 in the second half, and our defense stepped up a little bit.”
But, it was Saturday’s win that stood out after the Wolves took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter. Whitehall rallied to pull in front, but Swenson buried a pair of 3’s in the frame including the one that tied the game at 44.
“They got away from us a little bit in the fourth quarter, but we lost Kendall (Lynn) and Brea Bloch with a couple minutes left in the fourth quarter,” said Sauvageau. “So we lose those two starters and the sophomores that came in got us back into the overtime.”
Keaton Lynn also fouled out in the first overtime, but the Wolves managed to force a second overtime with the score tied at 49.
“It was a battle in the first overtime and then it was close until about the last 40 seconds in the second overtime,” Sauvageau explained. “Just a lot of big shots.”
Erin Welter scored on a pair of offensive rebound putbacks in the second overtime, and Three Forks held on from the free throw line.
“Just a lot of people stepped up and did some great things tonight,” said Sauvageau. “Kinzee Howey played great defense holding their leading scorer down well below her average.”
Meagan Johnson led the Trojans with 13 points, while Jada Clarkson and Asha Noyes each had 12.
Swenson led all scorers with 16 points and Bloch added 12.
The Wolves rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to beat Jefferson. They outscored the Panthers 30-18 in the second half.
Kendall Lynn led Three Forks with a game-high 15 points, while Swenson had nine.
Emma Grange had 13 points for Jefferson and Rachel VanBlaricom added 11.
The Wolves (8-6, 5-3 District 5B) wrap up the conference slate with games at Manhattan Feb. 7 and hosting Townsend Feb. 8.
Three Forks 44, Jefferson 37
Jefferson 13 6 7 11 - 37
Three Forks 7 7 18 12 - 44
JEFFERSON (5-8) - Emma Grange 6 0-0 13, Dakota Edmisten 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Armstrong 0 2-2 2, Grace Alexander 0 0-2 0, Sam Zody 0 0-0 0, Rachel VanBlaricom 2 6-8 11, Ashton Oxaart 0 1-2 1, Hailee Stiles 1 0-0 2, Mykala Edmisten 1 0-0 2, Abbie Youde 0 0-0 0, Grace Jones 3 0-0 6, Olivia Lyon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-14 37.
THREE FORKS (7-6) - Kinzee Howey 2 0-0 6, Keaton Lynn 2 0-0 4, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 0 0-1 0, Kendall Lynn 4 7-8 15, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 2 3-4 9, Peyton Page 2 1-2 5, Breanna Bloch 1 3-8 5. Totals: 13 14-23 44.
3-point goals: Jeff 2 (Grange 1, VanBlaricom 1), TF 4 (Howey 2, Swenson 2).
Three Forks 58, Whitehall 54
Whitehall 8 6 12 18 5 5 - 54
Three Forks 8 10 11 15 5 9 - 58
WHITEHALL (10-4) - Britney Welker 1 2-2 5, Jada Clarkson 3 5-8 11, Ashlynn Ellison 0 0-0 0, Megan Johnson 3 6-8 13, Kendra Klapan 0 1-2 1, Maxine Hoagland 2 1-2 5, Brynna Wolf 1 4-4 7, Asha Noyes 4 4-6 12. Totals: 14 23-32 54.
THREE FORKS (8-6) - Kinzee Howey 2 1-2 5, Keaton Lynn 2 1-3 5, Lily Jones 0 0-2 0, Erin Welter 4 1-1 9, Kendall Lynn 1 2-2 4, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 4 4-11 16, Peyton Page 2 2-2 7, Breanna Bloch 5 2-6 12. Totals: 19 12-29 58.
3-point goals: White 3 (Welker 1, Johnson 1, Wolfe 1), TF 5 (Swenson 4, Page 1).