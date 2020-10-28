Each set was close, but Three Forks’ season came to an end Tuesday night in a single elimination match to begin the District 5B tournament.
Whitehall held on to win the first set en route to posting a 27-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory. The Trojans advanced to a semifinal match against Townsend on Thursday.
“We played really well and definitely had our chances,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Especially the first set.”
Natalie Pestel and Aubree Waldbillig each finished with seven kills to lead the Wolves’ offense, while Ally Kamps tallied 18 digs. Addi Pestel chipped in with 15 digs.
Three Forks finishes with a 4-13 record.
Whitehall def. Three Forks 27-25, 25-15, 25-21.
THREE FORKS (4-13) - Kills: 25 (Aubreee Waldbillig 7, Natalie Pestel 7). Digs: 76 (Ally Kamps 18, Addi Pestel 15, Waldbillig 1. Blocks: 4 (Hemi Ervin 2). Aces: 3 (Maddi Niles 2). Assists: 21 (Macie Jensen 14).
WHITEHALL - Stats not provided.