THREE FORKS — Tracy Welter was please with what she saw in Friday’s season-opening win.
Despite much of the team lacking previous varsity experience, the Wolves posted a three-set sweep of Harrison. Jasmyn Murphy and Hailee Wilson each had five kills in leading the team to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 non-conference win.
“Our passing was incredible, our serve-receive, which we struggled with yesterday when we did practice,” said Welter. “So I was really happy with our serve-receive.”
Three Forks also shined defensively with libero Addi Pestel tallying 14 digs to go along with four of the team’s 12 aces, while Murphy added a block.
“Our defense was good,” said Welter. “I think we’re going to be really tough to beat that way.”
Welter also noted the effort of 6-foot-1 freshman Cheyenne Cavin. The middle hitter had some strong play in the third set.
“Our hitter’s timing is coming,” she said. “With the freshman girl, Cheyenne Cavin, she’s just working on her timing. She did a couple of really good things there at the end.”
Cousins Savannah Jensen and Macie Jensen combined for 17 assists, and Macie added three aces.
“Our setter’s busted their butts getting some balls,” said Welter. “It was really good, I was really proud of them.”
Three Forks also hosted Choteau Saturday afternoon. Like Friday’s non-conference match, the contest was in lieu of Choteau’s season-opening tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Bulldogs, who are among top teams in Class B on an annual basis, swept the Wolves 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.
“Choteau is a very good team,” Welter said. “Always at state so they have a ton of experience. We could not get any sort of offense going. Choteau ran a lot of quick stuff that we were not ready for.”
Three Forks was limited to just five kills — Aubree Waldbillig led with two — and scored on just two aces by Macie Jensen.
“Our serve receive was still pretty decent and we had a lot of digs, but couldn’t put the ball down,” said Welter.
Pestel and Waldbillig each had eight digs to lead the defense, while Savannah Jensen dished out four assists.
Choteau was led by Ellie Lee, who tallied a match-high nine kills and two blocks. Soren Cummings led in digs with 12.
Three Forks will make its first road trip Sept. 5 with a conference match at Jefferson. Then the Wolves return home to host Manhattan Sept. 10 in another league contest.
Three Forks def. Harrison 25-18, 25-19, 25-12.
HARRISON (0-1) - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (1-0) - Kills: 22 (Hailee Wison 5, Jasmyn Murphy 5). Digs: 36 (Addi Pestel 14). Blocks: 1 (Murphy). Aces: 12 (Pestel 4). Assists: 19 (Savannah Jensen 9, Macie Jensen 8).
Choteau def. Three Forks 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.
CHOTEAU (1-0) - 34 (Ellie Lee 9). Digs: 33 (Soren Cummings 12). Blocks: 4 (Lee 2). Aces: 8 (Abby McCollom 3). Assists: 31 (Christine Funk 26)
THREE FORKS (1-1) - Kills 5 (Aubree Waldbillig 2). Digs: 35 (Addi Pestel 8, Waldbillig 8). Blocks: 3 (3 with 1). Aces: 2 (Macie Jensen 2). Assists: 5 (Savannah Jensen 4).