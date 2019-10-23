Three Forks got off a strong start Tuesday night, but was unable to maintain the fire in a five-set home loss to Lone Peak.
The Wolves won the first and third sets, but Lone Peak ultimately won the non-conference match 23-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10.
“We came out on fire and focused,” noted Three Forks coach Tracy Welter. “We lost some momentum when we lost the tight second set. So it took us out of our rhythm. Lone Peak played very well. They read our weaknesses like a book.”
Those weaknesses and mistakes eventually led to the Wolves’ loss.
“We made too many errors and didn’t put the ball away when we had a chance,” said Welter.
Kirstin Klompien led the attack for Three Forks with 16 digs, 11 assists, three kills, three blocks and a pair of aces. Erin Welter added eight kills and 15 digs, while Macey Combs contributed 14 digs, five kills and five assists.
Three Forks (5-7) wraps up the regular season with matches at Whitehall Thursday and then at home against Big Timber Saturday.
LONE PEAK - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (5-6) - Kills: 25 (Erin Welter 8, Macey Combs 5, Keaton Lynn 5). Digs: 84 (Kirstin Klompien 16, Welter 15). Blocks: 9 (Breanna Bloch 3, Klompien 3). Aces: 5 (Klompien 2). Assists: 20 (Klompien 11).