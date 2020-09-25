THREE FORKS — Over the past several matches Three Forks has struggled in serve-receive, and it hampered the team again Thursday.
Jefferson only tallied seven aces in the District 5B match, but the placement of serves kept the Wolves out of system during a 25-11, 25-18, 25-9 victory.
“We struggled with it last week a lot. We had a couple errors last week for sure, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought was going to be (tonight),” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “They do serve well. They serve long, they serve short and we didn’t adjust very well.”
After Jasymn Murphy scored on a kill to tie the first set at 10, Jefferson scored 12 consecutive points to break the game open. Eleven of those came with Maddie Leiva standing at the service line.
Three Forks bounced back in the second set to take a 7-3 lead, but faded down the stretch after the Panthers rallied to tie the set at 12 following back-to-back kills by Dakota Edmisten. The junior had seven kills in the set en route to finishing with a match-high 21.
The Wolves also had a tough time containing Rachel VanBlaricom, who finished with 11 kills.
“It was really difficult because they are really smart hitters. We’re taking away line because they’re really good line hitters, and then they’re not hitting line they’re hitting angles. So we’re taking away angles and their tipping middle,” said Welter. “They did a great job of moving the ball around and kept us on our heels.”
While Jefferson ran away with the third set, Welter was happy with her young team’s performance. Freshman middle hitter Cheyenne Cavin led with four kills, while Murphy had three aces.
“This is only our second time with that rotation. I got two freshmen middles (Natalie Pestel and Cavin) and they’re learning to get some timing,” said Welter. “We were positive all week. Tuesday in Whitehall we were really positive and up. Tonight we were positive and up and we hadn’t been the last couple weeks. So I think we’re going in the right direction.”
The Wolves have just three seniors, including Aubree Wallbillig, who tallied 12 digs. Thus, Welter noted her team is still adjusting to the varsity level of play.
“Very young team. Like I told them, we were all JV, C-players and eighth graders last year,” she said. “So it’s a brand new game and hopefully we’ll be the dark horses at the end of the season.”
Three Forks hosts Ennis in a non-conference match Sept. 29.
Jefferson def. Three Forks 25-11, 25-18, 25-9.
JEFFERSON - Kills: 34 (Dakota Edmisten 21, Rachel VanBlaricom 11). Digs: 47 (Grace Alexander 14). Blocks: 8 (VanBlaricom 3). Aces: 7 (Edmisten 3). Assists: 34 (Maddie Leiva 16).
THREE FORKS (2-7) - Kills: 14 (Cheyenne Cavin 4). Digs: 44 (Aubree Waldbillig 12). Blocks: 4 (4 with 1). Aces: 3 (Jasmyn Murphy 3). Assists: 13 (Maci Jensen 8).