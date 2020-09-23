Three Forks and Manhattan each capped a busy stretch of matches with District 5B losses Tuesday.
The Wolves were swept on the road against Whitehall 25-20, 25-22, 25-22, while the Tigers lost a five-set thriller at home to Townsend. The Bulldogs rallied to post a 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory in what Manhattan coach Charli Chapman described as a “battle.”
The Tigers (4-4, 1-4 District 5B) were led by junior Oliviah Westervelt, who tallied 12 kills and 18 digs.
Despite being swept in Whitehall, Three Forks coach Tracy Welter was pleased with her team’s effort.
“Again, had our chances for sure,” she said. “But, overall I was very happy with the team work and effort by everyone.”
The Wolves (2-6, 0-4 District 5B) were led by eight kills from Jasmyn Murphy, while Addi Pestel had 29 digs and Cheyenne Cavin two blocks.
“Addi Pestel and Maddi Niles really stepped up and had a fantastic game,” said Welter. “Jasmyn Murphy and both setters also did an awesome job.”
Cousins Maci and Savannah Jensen combined for 22 assists.
The Wolves also lost a four-set non-conference match at Columbus Saturday. The Cougars posted a 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 win.
“Awful night for us,” Welter said. “It was one of those nights that nothing seemed to go right. Which was super disappointing since we had been playing pretty well.”
Columbus def. Three Forks 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12.
THREE FORKS (2-5) - Kills: 14 (Aubree Waldbillig 5). Digs: 63 (Waldbillig 16, Addi Pestel 14). Blocks: 3 (3 with 1). Aces: 6 (Maddie Niles 2, Savannah Jensen 2). Assists: 11 (Macie Jensen 7).
COLUMBUS - Stats not provided.
Townsend def. Manhattan 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12.
TOWNSEND (6-2) - Kills: 33 (Trinity Wilson 12, Becca Payne 11). Digs: 73 (Alleigh Burdick 22). Blocks: 20 (Kylan Clowes 6). Aces:12 (Emily Bird 3, Payne 3). Assists: 30 (Bird 29).
MANHATTAN (4-4) - Kills: 35 (Oliviah Westervelt 12). Digs: 70 (Westervelt 18, Abby Kabalin 12). Blocks: 3 (n/a). Aces: 13 (Cayli Chapman 4). Assists: 34 (Chapman 34).
Whitehall def. Three Forks 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
THREE FORKS (2-6) - Kills: 29 (Jasmyn Murphy 8). Digs: 64 (Addi Pestel 29). Blocks: 3 (Cheyenne Cavin 2). Aces: 1 (Aubree Waldbillig). Assists: 25 (Maci Jensen 12, Savannah Jensen 10).
WHITEHALL - Stats not provided.