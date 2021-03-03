With three victories in four games over a five-day span, Three Forks managed to punch its ticket to the divisional tournament.
The Wolves placed third at the District 5B Tournament after defeating Big Timber 50-47 in Saturday’s consolation game. They also began the tournament with a 57-40 win against the Herders.
It was much closer the second time around as the Herders got within one possession after trailing 42-32 entering the fourth quarter
“Up 10 with three minutes (left) and turned it over,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser lamented. “Missed free throws, but pulled it off.”
Three Forks survived after the Herders missed a desperation 3 as the final seconds ticked off the clock. With the win, the Wolves advanced to the Southern B Divisional for a fourth consecutive year.
After beating Big Timber on its home floor to begin the tournament Feb. 23, Three Forks traveled to Manhattan for a semifinal game Thursday. The Tigers jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter en route to a 59-35 victory.
“We started out a little bit slow,” Hauser said, “and they took advantage.”
Manhattan led 36-10 at halftime.
Three Forks found its rhythm in the second half, however. The Wolves’ defense recorded multiple steals after halftime, leading to chances to score.
Shane Williams made a bucket in transition midway through the third quarter. Owen Long stole the ball on defense then dribbled down the court and made a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
A few minutes after that, Long drove into the lane and hit a tough layup despite a foul, leading to a three-point play. Near the end of the third frame, Williams had a three-point play of his own.
Manhattan, though, still led 46-23 at that point. The Tigers’ performance in the first half was too much to overcome.
Tate Bowler finished with a game-high 18 points while Corban Johnson scored 10 and Caden Holgate had eight for Manhattan. Williams led the Wolves with 10 points while Austin Allen and Long both had eight.
Three Forks bounced back Friday to beat Jefferson 75-56 in a loser-out contest. The Wolves led by 12 points at the half en route to victory.
Long tallied a game-high 25 points, while Buchigani added 19. Allen also reached double figures with 15.
Three Forks opens the divisional tournament against Huntley Project Wednesday in Billings.
Editor’s note: Colton Pool, of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, contributed to this story.
Manhattan 59, Three Forks 35
Three Forks 5 5 17 8 - 35
Manhattan 23 13 10 13 - 59
THREE FORKS (6-13) - Austin Allen 2 4-6 8, Jacob Buchignani 1 1-4 3, Owen Long 3 1-1 8, Walker Page 0 1-4 1, Devon Potts 1 0-0 3, Ayden Warren 0 0-1 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 0 0-2 0, Anthony Derianna 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 1 0-0 2, Shane Williams 3 3-3 10. Totals: 11 10-21 35.
MANHATTAN (13-2) - Caden Holgate 3 2-3 8, Colter Barta 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 0 2-3 2, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Tate Bowler 7 2-3 18, Evan Douma 2 3-6 7, Corban Johnson 4 0-0 10, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, David Bates 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 6, Michael Swan 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 11-19 59.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Long, Potts, Williams), Man 6 (Bowler 2, Johnson 2, Fenno 2).
Three Forks 75, Jefferson 56
Three Forks 21 15 21 18 - 75
Jefferson 10 14 21 11 - 56
THREE FORKS (7-13) - Owen Long 25; Jacob Buchignani 19; Austin Allen 15; Shane Williams 3; Walker Page 3; Mayson Shively 2; Devon Potts 2.
JEFFERSON (8-9) - Trent McMaster 16; Joe Visser 13; Braden Morris 12; Tyler Harrington 9; Luke Eckmann 3; Jake Genger 3.
Three Forks 50, Big Timber 47
Big Timber 12 10 10 15 - 47
Three Forks 13 12 17 8 - 50
BIG TIMBER (6-11) - Kuirt Gullings 1 1-3 4, Codee Mehus 5 2-2 13, Connor Giesecke 2 3-11 7, Sam Shepherd 2 3-4 9, Tristin Matzik 4 1-4 9, Tanner Gregorian 0 0-0 0, Brayden Young 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosness 2 1-3 5, Rory Lannen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-27 47.
THREE FORKS (8-13) - Austin Allen 3 5-7 11, Jacob Buchignani 6 1-2 17, Owen Long 3 3-8 9, Walker Page 1-1 3, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 1 0-0 2, Mayson Shively 1 2-4 4, Shane Williams 2 0-4 4. Totals: 17 12-26 50.
3-point goals: Jeff 4 (Shepherd 2, Gullings, Mehus), TF 4 (Buchignani 4).