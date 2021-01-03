THREE FORKS — It took more than 11 minutes for Three Forks to score its first points of the season Saturday. By then, the odds of a rally were stacked against the home team.
Columbus scored the first 24 points of the contest en route to a 52-19 non-conference victory.
“We got off to a slow start and we couldn’t even run down the floor without falling over ourselves,” Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau said. “They came out and hit a bunch of shots right away. They’re a good basketball team.”
Jayden Woodland scored the Wolves’ first points off a turnover, and then fellow junior Ashlyn Swenson buried a 3 to create some momentum heading into the second half.
“I thought we settled down in the second (half),” said Sauvageau. “We didn’t shoot well. We’re a little bit better shooters than that I hope.”
Kinzee Howey and Addison Pestel each connected on a 3 in the third quarter, while Swenson and Woodland led the team with four points each in the contest.
“All in all, I thought it wasn’t a bad first round for us,” said Sauvageau. “They played their tails off and that’s all I can ask for.”
It was the first significant varsity action for seven of the team’s players, and the Wolves were dealt a blow during preseason practices. Junior Lily Jones, who would have been a starter, suffered a knee injury during the team’s Red-White scrimmage Dec. 18.
Jones is believed to have suffered a torn ACL and is expected to have an MRI this week.
“Losing Lily was a killer because she got to play as a freshman. She played a lot last year,” said Sauvageau. “She was by far our best player at practice. That was just a dagger … but it is what it is. We got to go from here.”
Three Forks begins conference play Friday at Manhattan and then hosts Townsend Saturday.
Columbus 52, Three Forks 19
Columbus 19 9 18 6 - 52
Three Forks 0 5 8 6 - 19
COLUMBUS (1-0) - Sawyer Wiggs 1 2-2 4, Payton West 7 0-0 14, Reed Johnson 2 0-0 6, Maylee Lowell 0 0-0 0, Hannah Obert 3 1-2 7, Molly Hamilton 3 0-0 9, Brooklyn Wyllie 2 0-0 4, Kennette Teske 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Goddard 1 0-0 2, Catey Kimble 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Hamilton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-6 52,
THREE FORKS (0-1) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 3, Addison Pestel 1 0-0 3, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 1 2-2 4, Brianna Warren 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 1 1-2 4, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 0-0 2, Eva Parker 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 4-6 19.
3-point goals: Col 8 (West 3, Hamilton 3, Johnson 2), TF 3 (Howey 1, A. Pestel 1, Swenson 1).