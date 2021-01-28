MANHATTAN — Manhattan’s wrestling team made its home debut Saturday hosting a triangular that included Conrad and Jefferson.
While junior Cyrus Richardson was the lone Tiger to post a win on the day, second-year head coach Patrick Hutchins was pleased with the effort of his five wrestlers.
“The scorecard for our matches obscures the progress that the guys on this team are making,” Hutchins said. “I thought they wrestled better and were more mentally prepared than they were for their first competition last week.”
With less than half a dozen grapplers, it will be difficult for Manhattan to notch dual victories this season. The Tigers lost to Conrad 30-12 and then to a fully stocked Jefferson squad 51-6.
Jefferson also beat Conrad 45-15 to begin the triangular.
Richardson built a commanding 15-1 lead before pinning Conrad’s Trystan Robertson in the third period of the 160-pound match. He then won by forfeit against Jefferson to account for the team’s only points.
Luke Meeker (152) and Sage Ellison each scored first in their matches against Conrad before losing. Meeker was pinned with 27 seconds remaining in the first period, while Ellison was disqualified after the first period.
Mathias Holen accounted for the team’s other six points with a forfeit victory at 285.
In an exhibition match at 138, Manhattan’s Mason Engbretson lost by technical fall to Roper Mycke.
“Our guys scored all of the first points in the dual matches we had against Conrad,” said Hutchins. “Meeker, Engbretson, and Ellison are showing a lot of skill and technical development. Richardson showed poise and match awareness and had the bravery to try some new techniques he wants to improve on. Holen is proving that he has the conditioning to stay tough for long and difficult heavyweight battles.”
Ellison and Meeker were both pinned in the dual against Jefferson, while Holen lost in overtime, 6-4, to Matt Kiehl.
“This group, as a whole, has a hunger for learning and improvement that I think is rare, even among wrestlers,” said Hutchins. “I have every reason to believe that they are going to be legitimate contenders as the season progresses.”
The Tigers return to action Saturday with a triangular in Deer Lodge.
Belgrade grapplers defeated twice in road duals
Belgrade’s wrestling team lost a pair of Eastern AA duals on the road, including Tuesday night in Billings. Powered by eight pins, the Falcons posted a 57-10 victory.
The Panthers’ Oden Currier won by fall at 145 pounds, while Colton Gutenberger notched a major decision at 113.
The Panthers also lost to Gallatin on Friday in the first-ever meeting between the cross-country programs. With the dual tied at 36 heading into the final match, Oakley Woody pinned Belgrade’s Raiden Kline in the heavyweight match to lift Gallatin to a 42-36 victory.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Bozeman.
Three Forks loses tight dual at Anaconda
Thanks to forfeit victories at 170, 182, and 285, Anaconda managed to hold off Three Forks, 39-31, in a dual Saturday afternoon.
Three Forks got pins from Dylan Kamps (145) and Coy Cohenour (160), while Chase Kirkland, Levi Wagner and Jesse Eide won at 126, 138 and 152, respectively.
Dual Scores
Conrad 30, Manhattan 12
103 - Open. 113 - Open. 120 - Open. 126 - Open. 132 - Open. 136 - Roper Mycke, Con, won by forfeit. 145 - Brady Barnhill, Con, pin Luke Meeker, 1:33. 152 - Cash Mycke, Con, won by forfeit. 160 - Cyrus Richardson, Man, pin Trystan Robertston, 4:28. 170 - Bridger Gouchenar, Con, def. Sage Ellison by DQ. 182 - Open. 205 - Bryce Lohman, Con, won by forfeit. 285 - Mathias Holen, Man, won by forfeit. Exhibition: 138 - Roper Mycke, Con, tech fall Mason Engbretson, 15-0.
Jefferson 51, Manhattan 6
103 - Leo Anderson, Jeff, won by forfeit. 113 - Dominick Davis, Jeff, won by forfeit. 120 - Christian Davis, Jeff, won by forfeit. 126 - Open. 132 - Zack Supalla, Jeff, won by forfeit. 138 - Coleman Thornton, Jeff, forfeit. 145 - John Armstrong, Jeff, pin Luke Meeker, 1:03. 152 - Jace Oxarart, Jeff, won by forfeit. 160 - Cyrus Richardson, Man, won by forfeit. 170 - Open. 182 - Braeden Jones, Jeff, pin Sage Ellison, 1:55. 205 - Open. 285 - Matt Kiehl, Jeff, dec. Mathias Holen, 6-4. Exhibition: 138 - Park Supalla, Jeff, def. Mason Engbretson, DQ.
Billings Senior 57, Belgrade 10
103 - Junior Madrid, BS, pin Colby Andres. 113 - Colton Gutenberger, Bel, mdec. Demetrious Salarias, 10-2. 120 - Jalen Vladic, BS, pin Blake Eatman. 126 - Logan Cole, BS, dec. Mason Gutenberg, 5-2. 132 - Idren Peak, BS, dec. Carter Schmidt, 3-0. 138 - Timmy Rodriguez, BS, pin Owen Steidmann. 145 - Oden Currier, Bel, pin Alex Charette. 152 - Cruz Riojas, BS, pin Colter Lindsley. 160 - Shawn Miller, BS, pin Logan Turnquist. 170 - Thomas Klepps, BS, pin Hunter Rowan. 182 - Peyton Morton, BS, pin Hugh Donaldson. 205 - Charlie Desmarias, BS, dec. Xaden Cunningham, 12-6. 285 - Johnny Catt, BS, pin Raiden Kline.
Anaconda 39, Three Forks 31
103 - Braden Linville, Ana, tech fall def. Nate Blodnick, 3-0; 113 - Christian Miller, Ana dec. Cole Rogers, 8-7. 120 - Jay Yazzi, Ana pin Jace Ashky, 1:39. 126 - Chase Kirkland, TF, tech fall Collin Sampson, 1:35. 132 - Tommy Sawyer, Ana, pin Gabe Hungerford, 1:36. 138 - Levi Wagner, TF, mdec. Joe Williams, 18-7. 145 - Dylan Kamps, TF, pin Thomas Elfstrom, :47. 152 - Jesse Eide, TF, tech fall, Justin Jette, 1:48. 160 - Coy Cohenour, TF, pin Matt Steinhour, :57. 170 - Ethan Goldberg, Ana, won by forfeit. 182 - Carter Sampson, Ana, won by forfeit. 205 - Aiden Miller, Ana, pin Alex Fletcher, :39. 285 - Lane Layman, Ana, won by forfeit.