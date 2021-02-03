Manhattan’s wrestling team displayed growth during four duals over the weekend, but also struggled at times as well.
During a pair of duals against East Helena and Townsend at Broadwater High School Thursday, Luke Meeker (145), Cyrus Richardson (160) and Mathias Holen (285) each notched a pair of pins. Mason Engbretson (138) added a victory by decision.
“At that meet our team wrestled the best that I had seen from them in competition so far,” Manhattan coach Patrick Hutchins said. “They asserted themselves at the neutral position and were moving really well with speed and confidence.”
Saturday, Manhattan competed against Deer Lodge and Columbus in Deer Lodge. Cyrus pinned both of his opponents, while Holen also won a match by fall.
But Hutchins noted it was a tough day for his inexperienced wrestlers.
“The competition was more difficult, and our first-year wrestlers reverted back to a few bad habits that we need to address this coming week,” he said. “But this is what regular season competition is all about, identifying areas that we need to improve on before the divisional tournament.”
The Tigers are back in action Thursday hosting Three Forks, and then travel to Boulder to wrestle Jefferson Feb. 8. There are three regular season duals remaining before the divisional tournament Feb. 25-26.
Three Forks cruises to victory
Three Forks notched five pins Friday en route to a 44-12 dual victory against Jefferson.
Dylan Kamps posted the fastest pin of the dual, sticking Keaton Paulson on his back in just 50 seconds at 145 pounds. Also winning by fall were Brayden Linville (113), Levi Wagner (132), Jessie Edie (152), and Coy Cohenour (160).
Chase Kirkland and Gabe Hungerford added major decision victories at 126 and 138, respectively.
The Wolves travel to Manhattan for a dual Thursday, and then host Townsend and Fairfield Saturday.
Three Forks 44, Jefferson 12
103 - Leo Anderson, Jef, dec. Cole Rogers, 3-2. 113 - Brayden Linville, TF, pin Dylan Mikesell, 1:38. 102 - Christian Davis, Jef, dec. Jace Ashley, 11-5. 126 - Chase Kirkland, TF, mdec. Dayton Brown, 13-5. 132 - Levi Wagner, TF, pin Zack Supalla, 1:16. 138 - Gabe Hungerford, TF, mdec. Colman Thornton, 14-2. 145 - Dylan Kamps, TF, pin Keaton Paulson, :50. 152 - Jessie Edie, TF, pin Kaden Johnson, 1:45. 160 - Coy Cohenour, TF, pin Wyatt Rauch, 1:22. 170 - Open. 182 - Open. 205 - Alex Fletcher, TF, won by forfeit. 285 - Matt Riehl, Jef, won by forfeit.