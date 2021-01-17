Following six weeks practice Manhattan’s wrestling team finally began its season Saturday in Whitehall. The Tigers competed in duals against Cascade and East Helena, and head coach Patrick Hutchins was pleased with how his team finished on a strong note.
Manhattan had just one wrestler win a match against Cascade, but three notched victories against East Helena.
“We had a very rough start against Cascade. Mason Engbretson (138) tallied our only match win,” said Hutchins. “The blunders were more mental than technical or physical. But the guys dusted themselves off, picked themselves up, and improved going into their matches against East Helena.”
Luke Meeker (145), Cyrus Richardson (160), and Sage Ellison (170) each posted pins against East Helena, and Hutchins noted that all of the team’s wrestlers improved in the second dual.
“Our program is built on getting better with each match we wrestle, and that is what they did,” he said. “Now we are turning our focus to this week in preparation for our matches against Jefferson this coming Saturday.”
Manhattan will make its home debut Saturday against Jefferson.
Panthers drop dual to Billings West
Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt each posted pins Thursday to remain unbeaten on the season, but it was enough to lift Belgrade to a dual victory against Billings West.
The Bears notched five pins, and a technical fall, en route to a 48-21 victory. They also added a forfeit victory and Jase Van Pelt handed Belgrade’s Colton Gutenberger his first loss of the season with a 4-2 victory at 113 pounds.
Mason Gutenberger improved to 4-0 at 126 with a pin of Ty Bowen in 1:11, while Schmidt also moved to 4-0 with a pin of Nathaniel Hoff in 1:12.
The Panthers’ other winners in the dual were Oden Currier at 145 and Xaden Cunningham at 205 by technical fall and major decision, respectively.
Belgrade was scheduled to host Bozeman Tuesday, but the dual has been postponed to a later date due. The Panthers are back in action Friday at Gallatin.
Billings West 48, Belgrade 21
103 - Keyan Hernandez, BW, pin Colby Anders 1:43. 113 - Jase Van Pelt, BW, dec Colton Gutenberger 4-2. 120 - Carson Blaschak, BW, pin Blake Eatman 2:59. 126 - Mason Gutenberger, Bel, pin Ty Bowen 1:11. 132 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Nathaniel Hoff 1:12. 138 - RJ Lowdog, BW, pin Christian Lingerfelter 1:10. 145 - Oden Currier, Bel, tech fall Gavin Stodtmeister 16-1. 152 - Drake Rhodes, BW, pins Colter Lindsley 3:26. 160 - Logan Gallagher, BW, maj dec Hunter Rowan 11-3. 170 - Cooper Freitag, BW, tech fall Logan Linn 15-0. 182 - Reece Higgins, BW won by forfeit. 205 - Xaden Cunningham, Bel, maj dec Chris Garcia 13-5. 285 - Jadyn Hoff, BW, pins Raiden Klein 1:43.