Springhill cranes delight
family for years
I saw my first crane of the season March 17 near Penwell Bridge, southwest of Springhill.
“If you’re seeing a pair now, in April or May, they are NOT a breeding pair, because someone should be sitting on the nest,” explained James Hansen of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “Birds arriving now, here already, are teenage cranes and not yet old enough to nest.”
My family has watched the same cranes in the same local fields for decades, including an albino sandhill in the early 1990s. That particular bird was seen for about six seasons. And yes, “an albino crane is pretty rare,” Hansen agreed.
That albino crane wasn’t all we witnessed: For six or seven years, the local crane migration also included a young sandhill with just one leg. Over the years, I watched that bird grow to adulthood then continue to hang out with its parents. For years, the three of them showed up together in the same field, an apparent witness to the family bond.
One morning four years ago, I stood on my deck and watched two cranes across the road. They flew 7 or 8 feet in the air, bumped chests, flapped, sang, hit the ground, and started all over again. It was one of the more astounding displays of nature I have ever observed.
Hansen said biologists think “that calling and jumping up and down reinforces pair bonding. And those birds were probably already bonded.”
He suggested Googling “Sandhill crane dancing, duetting” to watch these birds sing. “They alternate notes; one bird sings one note, the other bird the next note.”
In August, cranes start to “stage” or gather together in large numbers prior to flying south. The Dillon/Ennis area is the largest crane staging ground in this area, with 2,000 to 3,000 sandhills converging.
The biologists who conducted last fall’s crane survey in the Gallatin Valley think the local cranes are OK. Hansen, however, isn’t so sure.
“I think with all the development the Gallatin Valley is getting” people just be seeing fewer and fewer cranes, he said.
More’s the pity that a bird that has outlived 99 percent of all the species on earth since the Beginning of Time might meet its end because of a Bozeman subdivision.