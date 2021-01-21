The Montana Department of Transportation may install a traffic light at the intersection of Broadway and Main streets in Belgrade – also known as the four-way” – before ground is broken for a railroad underpass at Main and Jackrabbit Lane.
City officials and MDT officials met this week to discuss the status of the Belgrade Urban Project, for which the state Transportation Committee has authorized preliminary design work. The project, originally proposed to widen Jackrabbit Lane between Madison and Main from three to five lanes, has since grown in scope to include construction of a railroad underpass at Jackrabbit and Main. If the Transportation Committee votes in October to add the project to MDT’s five-year plan, ground could be broken on the project in 2026, state officials have said.
In the meantime, preliminary design work for the project is being assigned to a consulting engineering firm, according to MDT District Administrator William Fogarty. And he told the Belgrade New Wednesday that MDT has decided to improve traffic signals before the major construction begins. (The signal work originally was planned as part of the Belgrade Urban Project.)
“By splitting it out and doing it sooner, it would provide benefits and manage traffic during underpass construction,” Fogarty said.
Planned signal upgrades to five intersections include adding “protected lefts” (flashing yellow arrows to enable left turns), as well as new back plates and push button controls for pedestrians.
The intersections slated for those improvements are at Amsterdam and Thorpe roads; Amsterdam Road and the eastbound Interstate 90 off ramp; Amsterdam and Jackrabbit Lane; and Jackrabbit and the I-90 westbound off ramp. The signal at Jackrabbit and Main also will be upgraded at the time of the Belgrade Urban Project construction, Fogarty said.
Also included in the signalization proposal is the addition of a traffic light at Broadway and Main, which Fogarty said is necessary for effective traffic control.
“A four-way intersection if very inefficient,” he said. “We need that to control traffic.”
Fogarty said he doesn’t know when the work on the traffic signals will be done because the project first needs to be approved by the Transportation Committee. The committee meets only once a year in October.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley agreed the addition of the stoplight at the four-way is essential for managing traffic, especially once major road work begins to the west.
“With Jackrabbit and Main torn up for a couple of years, traffic control at that intersection is going to be a big deal,” he said during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Barkley also updated council members on the status of plans to widen portions of West Main Street. He said the first phase of the project could be done as early as this summer.
Phase I includes widening West Main at its intersection with Bolinger Road, and will include the installation of new lighting, as well as curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. Barkley and Fogarty agreed construction in the summer of ’21 is possible but not a certainty.
The project is necessary to accommodate traffic generated by new subdivisions and by Story Creek Elementary School, which is currently under construction on Bolinger Road, Barkley said.