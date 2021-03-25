HELENA— Montana veterans currently enrolled with the Montana VA Health Care System are now able to call in to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Enrolled veterans can schedule an appointment at one of the VA’s upcoming vaccination clinics by calling (877) 468-8387 and selecting Option 2, and then Option 2 again. Schedulers will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except federal holidays.
Montana VA Health Care System has an ongoing effort to setup COVID vaccine clinics across the state to bring this life-saving vaccine to Montana veterans. Appointments will be scheduled in coordination with these upcoming clinics.
MTVAHCS will hold vaccine clinics across the state until every enrolled Montana veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated. To date, MTVAHCS has provided over 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana veterans (a combination of the required two doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Janssen vaccine).
Veterans can follow COVID-19 vaccination updates via e-mail, Faceook (@VAMontana), or Twitter (@VAMontanaHCS). Veterans with questions about the vaccine may send their healthcare team a secure message through MyHealtheVet or call (877) 468-8387 (Option 2) to set up a time to ask questions.