TOSTON — Construction on the Montana Department of Transportation’s upgrade to US 287 near Toston will continue through the winter, and motorists are being asked to drive extra carefully to avoid wildlife in the area.
The project includes reconstruction of 3.5 miles of new roadway, replacing the old two-lane road with a four- to five-lane configuration and widened shoulders. There also are now two new bridges over the Missouri River and Montana Rail Link tracks. Construction of a tunnel for pedestrians, a bus turnout off Radersburg Road, wildlife fencing, and intersection improvements is ongoing.
The construction phase of the project began in April 2019 and will continue through the winter and into the 2021 summer season. Traffic is now traveling on the new paved surfaces and both new bridges.
Portions of the project yet to be completed include wildlife barrier fencing, so MDT urges drivers to be extra cautious in the area. Wildlife fencing will be completed in the spring and the companion electrified road mats will be activated at that time.
To stay up to date on the Toston Structures project, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/tostonstructures/.