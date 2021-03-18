Effective immediately, temporary 16-ton weight limits have been placed on the following roads until further notice:
• Love Lane — Shire Trail to Valley Center Road East
• Durston Road — Love Lane to Gooch Hill Road
• Collins Road — all
• Hidden Valley Road — all
• River Road — Cameron Bridge Road to Norris Highway
• Weaver Road — entire length
• Burnt Road — entire length
• Linney Road — entire length
• Swamp Road — entire length
• Bolinger Road — end of the pavement to Weaver Road
• Spooner Road — end of the pavement to Weaver Road
• Thorpe Road — Amsterdam Road south to Hulbert Road
• Frank Road — Jackrabbit west to the end of the road
• Cameron Bridge Road — Churchill Road to Alaska Road
• Cameron Bridge Road — just west of 1050 Cameron Bridge Road proceeding west to Harper Puckett Road