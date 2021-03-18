Effective immediately, temporary 16-ton weight limits have been placed on the following roads until further notice:

• Love Lane — Shire Trail to Valley Center Road East

• Durston Road — Love Lane to Gooch Hill Road

• Collins Road — all

• Hidden Valley Road — all

• River Road — Cameron Bridge Road to Norris Highway

• Weaver Road — entire length

• Burnt Road — entire length

• Linney Road — entire length

• Swamp Road — entire length

• Bolinger Road — end of the pavement to Weaver Road

• Spooner Road — end of the pavement to Weaver Road

• Thorpe Road — Amsterdam Road south to Hulbert Road

• Frank Road — Jackrabbit west to the end of the road

• Cameron Bridge Road — Churchill Road to Alaska Road

• Cameron Bridge Road — just west of 1050 Cameron Bridge Road proceeding west to Harper Puckett Road

